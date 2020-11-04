WATCH | Several injured as police fire rubber bullets at North West farm protesters

The protesters are in solidarity with factory workers demanding higher salaries.

The chanting protesters, clad in ANC and EFF regalia, blocked the roads with rocks and burning branches.

A few of the ANC protesters were injured when police opened fire on them with rubber bullets.

Tensions were high outside Brits in the North West on Wednesday morning after police fired rubber bullets at protesters.



The group was protesting in solidarity with farmworkers at Langplaas Boerdery. They have been on a strike over wages since Monday.

Six workers were shot and wounded on Monday during an earlier protest. News24 reported that one of the workers had allegedly tried to forcibly grab a firearm from the private security guards during the protests, which resulted in a scuffle.

News24 understands the workers were fired on with rubber bullets and that one was hit in the eye.

During Wednesday's picket, two groups had gathered on the R512 road leading to Brits.

Members of the one group were clad in ANC colours, while the others were in EFF regalia. EFF members had gathered outside one of the filling stations owned by the farm owners, while the ANC group gathered at a four-way stop on the R512 and R566 roads. The group clad in ANC regalia carried placards and blocked the road with rocks and burning tyres.



After pleading with the protesters to move, things took a turn when police began firing rubber bullets to force them to disperse.

A few of the protesters were injured, some with rubber bullet wounds to their backs and buttocks.

While cops were firing shots, the private security vehicles were seen speeding towards the scattered crowds.

According to the protesters, some of the guards were also firing rubber bullets.

Madibeng Municipality chief whip Petrus Makgabo was present as the conflict unfolded.

He expressed unhappiness that, while police were dispersing the protesters, they allowed the private security to shoot as well.

Addressing one of the guards who denied firing shots, Makgabo kept saying: "It won't end well."

He said to News24:

The police were dispersing people and now they (security company) are shooting people again here with a big gun. Is he a police officer?

Makgabo said he had come to intervene and that a meeting with the farm owners, workers and Department of Labour was scheduled to resolve the problem. "But, now this?" he said, in reference to the shooting.



EFF North West provincial secretary Papiki Babuile said they would shut down all business owned by Langplaas if they did not meet the demands of workers.



He said they were also demanding that the cases against the security company which shot at protesting workers on Monday were receiving the necessary attention.

He added that one of the workers who was shot on Monday was undergoing surgery and that one of his eyes had been removed.

We are here up until the employer listens to the grievances and resolves them. We are going to close everything.

He said that, after they engaged with the farm owners, they had promised to speak directly to the workers, and not to the EFF. However, some of the workers had urged them to continue meeting with the employers on their behalf.



On Monday, Langplaas Boedery responded to a News24 query, saying they "greatly regret" the scenes that took place outside its premises.

Through their lawyers, Annelie Gründlingh Attorneys, they said some of the grievances made by the workers had been brought to their attention for the first time.

The workers are demanding higher wages. They also allege that the owners are racists and discriminate against them, and that their UIF was not being paid over to the department.

In response, the lawyers said: "Our client pays his employees the minimum wage per hour for farm workers or in excess therefore, depending on years of service and designation/position.

"He deducts 20% from their salary in lieu of accommodation, electricity and food, as is allowed by Determination 13, and agreed with them."

They committed to assisting the police probe into Monday's shooting incident.

The lawyers said the farm owners could not comment further on unfinished proceedings and investigations.

By 12:30 on Wednesday the protesters were still singing and chanting on the road that had been completely closed off. Motorists were being redirected.