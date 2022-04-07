54m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Small aircraft towed after daring emergency landing on Moloto Road in Pretoria

accreditation
Kyle Cowan
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A pilot, from Blue Chip Flight School, was forced to make a daring emergency landing in Pretoria on Wednesday.
  • The Cessna 172M Skyhawk suffered engine failure on its way back to Wonderboom Airport shortly after take-off.
  • Henk Kraaij, managing director of Blue Chip, praised the flight instructor for his skill in landing safely.

Tshwane's notorious Moloto Road has claimed many lives over the years - and has a reputation for being a dangerous place to drive.

But this may change after a pilot, who was instructing a trainee, made a daring emergency landing in their small aircraft on the road on Wednesday evening.

News24 received a video of the Cessna 172M Skyhawk, being towed along Zambezi Drive, from Lieutenant-Colonel Tuma Ramahlaha, who was off duty at the time.

Traffic was brought to a standstill as the aircraft was towed, with the assistance of the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) and the South African Police Service (SAPS), back to Wonderboom Airport.

READ | SA is going through a commuter rail revolution

The Cessna belongs to Blue Chip Flight School and had taken off from Wonderboom around 19:30 on Wednesday.

According to Henk Kraaij, managing director of Blue Chip, it was a training flight, with one of Blue Chip's instructors and a trainee pilot.

"Shortly after take-off, they noticed that the engine temperature was rising, and they immediately requested Wonderboom to allow them to land. They requested priority as the temperature was rising still," Kraaij told News24.

A few seconds later, he said, the engine died.

ALSO READ | This too Shell pass - fight to stop Wild Coast seismic survey is not over

"But with a considerable amount of skill, our instructor was able to land on Moloto Road, without any injuries. We are very thankful for this, and it goes to show again that the training we provide has paid off," Kraaij said.

He said the aircraft was being inspected by technicians and this would determine the cause of the engine failure. But it was probably, he said, a part failure.

"It's just one of those technical things, with a one in a million chance of failing," he said. "We have flown the plane for many, many hours, and it never put a foot wrong, not a single issue with the engine. It's such a lovely plane to fly," he added.

Kraaij praised the instructor for bringing the plane down safely.

After the landing, he said, Blue Chip activated its emergency response plan, and immediately notified the Civil Aviation Authority.

He thanked the TMPD and SAPS for their "excellent" work.

Ramahlaha said he was shocked, but thankful there had not been a serious accident. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pretoriaaviation
Lottery
4 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
71% - 5143 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
29% - 2152 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.79
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
19.31
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
16.13
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.05
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.8%
Gold
1,932.18
+0.4%
Silver
24.47
+0.1%
Palladium
2,264.84
+3.0%
Platinum
959.50
+0.3%
Brent Crude
101.07
-5.5%
Top 40
67,003
-0.5%
All Share
74,008
-0.5%
Resource 10
80,069
-0.3%
Industrial 25
79,960
-0.2%
Financial 15
17,257
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Chantal Sampson used to be homeless. Now she helps other people get off...

5h ago

WATCH | Chantal Sampson used to be homeless. Now she helps other people get off the streets
Cape Flats children celebrate Autism Month

06 Apr

Cape Flats children celebrate Autism Month
'It was really an out-of-body experience' - Gert-Johan Coetzee on designing a...

06 Apr

'It was really an out-of-body experience' - Gert-Johan Coetzee on designing a dress for Lizzo
SA actor Mampho Brescia stars in reboot of 1996 Arnold Schwarzenegger thriller

04 Apr

SA actor Mampho Brescia stars in reboot of 1996 Arnold Schwarzenegger thriller
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22097.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo