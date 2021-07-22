WATCH | Snow joke: Kimberley residents wake up to white winters day, icy temperatures

Snow has fallen in parts of Kimberley.

The snow has been brought on by extremely cold weather moving across the interior.

The cold front has brought bitterly cold weather to several parts of the country.

South Africans have taken to social media to share images of snowfall across the country's interior.

Residents of Kimberley were surprised to find themselves experiencing a white winter after snowfall in the Northern Cape city. Several areas in the Western Cape also received a dusting.

Snow has started falling in parts of the Northern Cape - including Kimberley amid a severe cold front. The South African Weather Service issued a warning of snow and cold weather over the Western Cape, Northern Cape and Gauteng. #sabcnews [PICTURES: Edward Maretjies] pic.twitter.com/2SFlpEOmDO — Reginald (@ReggieReporter) July 22, 2021

South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecaster Lulama Theme said the snow has been brought on by a very strong weather system which is pushing cold air from the South Atlantic. This has caused freezing levels to reach land, turning falling rain into snow.

Look at the madness! Snow nyana here in Kimberley. pic.twitter.com/MwsD0eGwhL — Tlotlo Lesetedi (@Tlotlokwame) July 22, 2021

Theme said the combination of such strong weather systems was reasonably unusual.

Snow in Kimberley! pic.twitter.com/ZuM8UjRlkc — Puleng ya Modupe (@pulengmodupe) July 22, 2021

"The weather systems must be very strong to cause snow like this to happen inland. It's not very usual for it to happen in areas without mountains," Theme said.

Snow in kimberley pic.twitter.com/duvGbNpKgv — ohna grobbelaar (@grobbie3) July 22, 2021

Earlier this week, the SAWS warned that South Africans could expect a bitterly cold week.

READ HERE | Extreme weather is sweeping the world, with devastating floods and wildfires on 4 continents at once

The cold temperatures are due to a succession of cold fronts expected to sweep across the southern half of the country. The first cold front arrived in the south-western parts of the country on Monday afternoon, with another more intense cold front making landfall on Wednesday.

It is REALLY cold in Sutherland this morning. Some ice skating in the streets captured by Chantel. pic.twitter.com/MZPZOcGt5q — Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) July 22, 2021

Disruptive snowfall was forecast for many of the higher mountain regions of the Cape provinces.