51m ago

Share

WATCH | Soapboxing: Fists and water bottles fly amid chaos between DA, ANC during council sitting

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A fist fight between DA and ANC members broke out during a City of Cape Town council sitting.
  • The scuffle forced the speaker, Felicity Purchase, to adjourn for a few minutes.
  • The ANC accused a City disciplinary committee, which looked into meter-tampering allegations against Zahid Badroodien, of being unconstitutional and wanted to obtain a legal opinion.

Chaos broke out as City of Cape Town councillors were about to conclude a six-hour council meeting on Wednesday, leading to a physical altercation between ANC and DA members.

Angry ANC members threw bottles at DA members, and poured water on each other, prompting the speaker, Felicity Purchase, to adjourn for a few minutes.

The ruckus started after the tabling of a disciplinary committee report on a probe into claims that Zahid Badroodien had tampered with an electricity meter at his home.

In November last year, Badroodien temporarily moved into a vacant house that had been constructed in 2019.

Two days after taking occupation, he was made aware that the electricity meters on the property had been tampered with. He stepped down voluntarily from his position last year.

In the report, which News24 has seen, the committee found that the evidence could not prove that Badroodien was responsible for the tampering.

READ | Cape Town councillor cleared of electricity tampering claims but guilty of misconduct

"The committee was, however, of the view that Badroodien as the lawful and registered owner, should have been more diligent in managing his responsibilities regarding the property in this regard and as a result, he permitted (unknowingly) the tampering of the electricity meters and non-payment of the electricity consumption at the property," the report read.

The committee recommended that Badroodien be found guilty of contravening the code of conduct for councillors for failing "to act in the best interests of the City and in such a way, the credibility and integrity of the City were compromised".

It also recommended that Badroodien receive a formal written warning.

But opposition parties believed there was a possibility that the committee was unconstitutional, and after deliberations, they requested a legal opinion.

ANC caucus leader Banele Majingo said: "The ANC requested that the matter be investigated, and a legal opinion be provided because if that is the case, it might mean the matter reported is null and void."

Chaos then ensued as ANC members charged at DA members, hurled insults, and allegedly assaulted them. 

"What surprised us was a report that [the] speaker move each item, and the mayor supported it.

Majingo said:

Nobody spoke as per the speaker's list. We did not have an issue with the outcome, but the legality of the disciplinary hearing's composition as it were.

Other parties argued that the sanctions were a slap on the wrist. 

The EFF's Nosipho Makamba-Botya said the sanctions undermined the seriousness of the offence.

Before fists flew, the Cape Coloured Congress' Nadia Satarien accused the DA of implementing double standards when it comes to its members. She said police had not charged Mayco member Malusi Booi when the DA fired him.

Police raided Booi's offices as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of fraud and tender irregularities.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said last week that police briefed him on its investigation and, on that basis, he decided to remove Booi from his position immediately.

ALSO READ | City of Cape Town to raise feed-in tariff for selling power back to the grid

"White people are superior in this DA-run City of Cape Town," Satarien said on Wednesday.

DA members tried to drown out the sound of her voice while she was speaking.

Chairperson of the committee, Ian Neilson, defended the committee's recommendations about Badroodien.

He said: 

As far as this hearing is concerned, I confirm councillor Badroodien was legally represented; everyone will be accorded that right to be legally represented.

"This particular hearing was dealt with on merits only. You had to sit through five days of evidence led, and in the end, the multi-party members unanimously concluded what the facts were.

"It was clear that there was a fraud, but councillor Badroodien was not aware of what was taking place," he said.

Neilson added that the sanctions had been agreed upon by the committee.

"I believe any other cases mentioned, if they come to the committee, they will be dealt with appropriately," he added.

Badroodien previously told News24 he was grateful that the disciplinary committee process had finally concluded.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
city of cape townzahid badroodienwestern capecape townpolitical partiespoliticsgovernance
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think South Africa has descended into a mafia state?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, that’s a bit extreme
7% - 371 votes
Yes, and it’s becoming normalised
93% - 5100 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | On the run: a rape confession, murder plot and R800 000 in unpaid rent. Where is Thabo...

29 Mar

LISTEN | On the run: a rape confession, murder plot and R800 000 in unpaid rent. Where is Thabo Bester?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.04
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
22.24
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
19.62
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.08
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.2%
Platinum
978.74
+1.1%
Palladium
1,444.64
-0.3%
Gold
1,970.36
+0.3%
Silver
23.75
+1.8%
Brent Crude
78.28
-0.5%
Top 40
71,580
+1.0%
All Share
77,208
+1.0%
Resource 10
68,347
+2.5%
Industrial 25
103,946
+0.6%
Financial 15
15,625
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

22 Mar

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri...

20 Mar

'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri meets his MotoGP hero
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free...

2h ago

Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free spirits
It’s gin o’clock anytime, anywhere: Tasty spirit c0.0lers you can make with the...

2h ago

It’s gin o’clock anytime, anywhere: Tasty spirit c0.0lers you can make with the NEW Tanqueray 0.0 Alcohol Free
Making tomorrow better through equal access

2h ago

Making tomorrow better through equal access
WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end

23 Mar

WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo