WATCH | Somerset Hospital shooting: 'He loved his job' - slain cop remembered at memorial service

Family and colleagues of Constable Donay Phillips paid tribute at a special memorial service in Sea Point.

Phillips was killed during a shooting at the New Somerset Hospital.

His family said he was proud to be a police officer.

Constable Donay Phillips has been described as a proud police officer, who saw his job as a calling.

Phillips was one of three people killed during a shooting at the New Somerset Hospital, in the Western Cape, last weekend.

A memorial service was held for Phillips at the Life Church in Sea Point, Cape Town.

Family members and colleagues paid tribute to Phillips, lauding him for his bravery.

A colleague, Constable WR Arnoldus, told mourners Phillips was extremely professional and a hardworking team player.

READ | Ex-cop appears for alleged hospital killings

"He was a genuine friend as well. We called him 'Philly' at work. He was always on time, always willing to pick us up, and he was an avid Arsenal supporter," he said.

News24 Marvin Charles

During the memorial service, an emotional Arnoldus did a roll-call of staff members on the D-relief team, the cluster Phillips use to work for.

"He was a gentle soul at the police station and always fun to be around. He didn't come with any expectations and accepted everyone as they are," he said.

Phillips was the youngest son in the family.

His family reflected on his life during the memorial service, saying he had gotten engaged just before his death.

Phillips' brother, Shane, said: "In primary school, he established himself as someone who would excel in academics and he had strong leadership skills.

"Donay had a great passion for art and athletics."

News24 Marvin Charles

His brother told mourners that, before joining the police service, he had a keen interest in music.

Phillips and his best friend even started a hip hop group, called Swagger Twit, and appeared twice on SA's Got Talent.

"He was very proud to be a police officer and loved his job. It was definitely what he wanted to do. He saw it as his calling," he said.

Former Vredenburg police officer Jean-Paul Malgas is accused of the murders.

He appeared in court, and has since abandoned his bail bid.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

