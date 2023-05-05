WATCH | Son of alleged Cape Town gang boss shot, wounded

The son of alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome "Donkie" Booysen was shot and wounded in broad daylight on Friday.

By the time the police got to the scene, Joel Booysen had already been taken to a nearby hospital.

The motive is allegedly gang-related, according to sources.

The son of alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome "Donkie" Booysen was shot and wounded in Green Point on Friday.

Key figures linked to the Sexy Boys confirmed Joel Booysen was shot after getting out of his car.

He survived the attack, fleeing into the Cape Quarter building.

Sources close to his father, confirmed the attack could be linked to an altercation Joel had earlier in the week.

This is the second known attack on Booysen's son this year.

He was previously attacked in Belhar while leaving the suburb in his bulletproof car in March.

Booysen told News24 he was positive Joel would recover.

Joel did not want to comment.

Western Cape police are investigating the shooting in Somerset Road, Green Point.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said crime scene experts combed the scene for clues.

"Police are investigating an attempted murder case following [the] shooting incident. Preliminary reports indicate that unknown gunmen opened fire at an adult male, wounding him," Van Wyk added.

He said police were informed the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment when they arrived at the scene.

"The investigation is at an early stage. Therefore, no further details can be divulged," Van Wyk added.

Cape Town Central Community Policing Forum chairperson Marc Truss said Joel was shot when he got out of his car.

"He then ran towards the Cape Quarter building to escape the gunmen.

"At this point, it is unclear why the man was shot and why gunmen opened fire on him, specifically. No one else was injured in the shooting," Truss added.

Van Wyk said no arrests have been made.

"The possibility that the incident might be gang-related will be investigated," he added.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111.