49m ago

Share

WATCH | Son of alleged Cape Town gang boss shot, wounded

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • The son of alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome "Donkie" Booysen was shot and wounded in broad daylight on Friday.
  • By the time the police got to the scene, Joel Booysen had already been taken to a nearby hospital. 
  • The motive is allegedly gang-related, according to sources. 

The son of alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome "Donkie" Booysen was shot and wounded in Green Point on Friday.

Key figures linked to the Sexy Boys confirmed Joel Booysen was shot after getting out of his car.

He survived the attack, fleeing into the Cape Quarter building.

Sources close to his father, confirmed the attack could be linked to an altercation Joel had earlier in the week.

This is the second known attack on Booysen's son this year.

He was previously attacked in Belhar while leaving the suburb in his bulletproof car in March.

Booysen told News24 he was positive Joel would recover.

Joel did not want to comment.

Western Cape police are investigating the shooting in Somerset Road, Green Point.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said crime scene experts combed the scene for clues.

ALSO READ | Taxi training officer gunned down during CATA meeting in Cape Town

"Police are investigating an attempted murder case following [the] shooting incident. Preliminary reports indicate that unknown gunmen opened fire at an adult male, wounding him," Van Wyk added. 

He said police were informed the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment when they arrived at the scene.

"The investigation is at an early stage. Therefore, no further details can be divulged," Van Wyk added. 

Cape Town Central Community Policing Forum chairperson Marc Truss said Joel was shot when he got out of his car.

"He then ran towards the Cape Quarter building to escape the gunmen.

"At this point, it is unclear why the man was shot and why gunmen opened fire on him, specifically. No one else was injured in the shooting," Truss added. 

Van Wyk said no arrests have been made. 

"The possibility that the incident might be gang-related will be investigated," he added.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cape town western capecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you make of the dropped murder charges in the Thabo Bester prison escape case?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
There must be insufficient evidence
15% - 299 votes
I hope prosecutors have a plan
18% - 350 votes
I bet they’ll get away with it
66% - 1282 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?

8h ago

LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?
LISTEN | Soweto Derby: Who'll be on the receiving end of agony as Amakhosi and Buccaneers clash?

10h ago

LISTEN | Soweto Derby: Who'll be on the receiving end of agony as Amakhosi and Buccaneers clash?
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

03 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.40
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
23.25
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
20.28
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.42
-1.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Platinum
1,062.00
+2.0%
Palladium
1,501.34
+3.6%
Gold
2,015.92
-1.7%
Silver
25.63
-1.6%
Brent Crude
72.50
+0.2%
Top 40
72,511
+1.1%
All Share
78,133
+1.1%
Resource 10
70,904
+0.9%
Industrial 25
105,222
+0.9%
Financial 15
15,392
+2.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special'...

01 May

Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special' teen
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

26 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

25 Apr

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

24 Apr

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?

03 May

What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo