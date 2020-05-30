1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Special lanes, painted space: How one Cape Town school has prepared for reopening

Murray Williams

For one Cape Town school on the Cape Flats, this is what schooling and learning could look like - in freshly painted technicolour - under the Covid-19 lockdown Level 3.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

Last week, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) issued a long, exhaustive explanation of steps schools need to put in place to prepare to receive their first returning Grades 7 and 12 on Monday, 1 June.

News24 visited West End Primary School, in the Cape Flats suburb of Lentegeur, and found a hive of optimism, with staff putting finishing touches to their plans.

School principal Clive Arries explained their practical, "can-do" attitude: "This pandemic has been very, very tough on everybody. But this is the perfect opportunity for our school to live our values."

Arries took News24 on a detailed tour of the entire campus, showing how learners' movements would be carefully channelled, when they returned on Monday.

"Here we've got 'social distancing lanes', from the gate, where learners will enter from the gate. Learners will follow the lanes, in their own lanes, between the lines, and they will come and report to the school, where they will be screened," Arries explained.

READ | Eastern Cape confirms schools without PPE will not reopen on Monday

They would then sanitise their hands, and enter.

Nearby was another waiting area, for parents, for when they collected their children.

By the end of Friday, the school had hoped to have information back from parents, on how many Grade 7s would be returning. 

"We've got four Grade 7 classrooms, of 40 learners each - and what we are going to do, on Monday, is have eight Grade 7 classes, and no class will have more than 20 learners."

Classrooms had been re-arranged to accommodate the required distancing.

The teachers will be teaching as teams, with Grade 4, 5 and 6 teachers now joining their Grade 7 colleagues, to adapt to the new, evenly spread numbers. 

In the school hall, teachers were wearing screens and sorting neat piles of work, which parents were arriving to pick up for their children, as homework. 

READ | Here are the rules and dates for grades going back to school 

Cleaning staff were deep-cleaning tirelessly, and Arries said: "Health and cleanliness are high on the agenda, for our learners and our teachers. In fact, our learners regard us as a 'litter-free school'. And if you look around the school premises, you'll see we are a graffiti-free school too."

But while some Covid-19 safety interventions have taken laborious work, others have harnessed strokes of genius - like the staff parking area.

Teachers and support staff have happily relinquished their parking bays, beneath shaded awnings, to accommodate learners, now sheltered from the winter rains. 

"If you look closely, we've painted red dots, which are 1.5 metres apart from each other, and under this enclosure we can easily accommodate about 200 learners, who we're expecting on Monday," Arries explained. 

But 1 June will not be the first contact between learners and their school - as this school has retained vital contact with their school families, most in need, during the economic fallout from the lockdown.

"Among our values are 'fairness' and 'helpfulness' - and we've seen how the community and teachers have actually come out, through lockdown, and fed the learners - trying to assist the people in need. Those learners came to the school, every day, and we've fed 350 learners, every day, through our feeding scheme system," Arries explained.

He stressed that West End Primary was a learning organisation, and his team would be adapting and improving on-the-run, from lessons learned, before more grades arrived.

In the WCED's explanation of the steps to be taken by schools, provincial Minister of Education Debbie Schäfer listed preparation of school premises, learners and staff with comorbidities, screening of staff and learners for Covid-19 symptoms, physical distancing, and adjustments to the curriculum and transport as issues schools will have to grapple with. 

The full list of values West End Primary lives by includes perseverance, fairness, respect, honesty, helpfulness, accountability, courage and tolerance - all of which appeared to be deeply ingrained in the school culture - and all staff interviewed radiated excitement at learners' imminent return.

As Arries concluded the tour with News24, he boomed to staff hard at work: "Well done, everybody! You're doing a great job!"

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Sign up and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab

Related Links
Rights commission says schools not ready for return of pupils
Schools reopening: KZN govt says it does not have to agree with unions, but wants solutions
OPINION | There's still a need for physical education in our schools
Read more on:
cape towneducationcoronavirus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you support the continued ban on tobacco products under Level 3?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
14% - 6211 votes
No
86% - 39151 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery

28 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Mkhize vs Gray: politicking in lab coats, Cyril's teetering soldiers

22 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Mkhize vs Gray: politicking in lab coats, Cyril's teetering soldiers
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Education experts divided as back-to-school countdown begins

21 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Education experts divided as back-to-school countdown begins
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Western Cape ahead of curve, some areas ready for Level 2 says Winde

15 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Western Cape ahead of curve, some areas ready for Level 2 says Winde
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Move towards a totalitarian state as rules erode our rights

14 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Move towards a totalitarian state as rules erode our rights
View all Podcasts
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise R108m to feed the hungry
FEEL GOOD | This karting academy is making an autistic boy's motorsport dreams...

26 May

FEEL GOOD | This karting academy is making an autistic boy's motorsport dreams come true
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20151.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo