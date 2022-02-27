WATCH | Speedster crashes into spinning car as Durban metro cops try to clampdown on drag racing

Durban Metro Police were alerted to illegal drag racing on Saturday night.

Police received information from members of the public.

Videos are also circulating on social media and in the clips, cars can be seen spinning and racing up and down Umgeni Road.

Durban Metro Police officials were alerted to illegal drag racing outside various BP, Shell and Engen petrol stations on Saturday night.



Videos are circulating on social media and in the clips, cars can be seen spinning and racing up and down Umgeni Road while several bystanders look on. In one video, a car can be seen crashing into another, prompting bystanders to flee in different directions.

According to Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad, no injuries have been reported.

He said officers received calls from members of the public about illegal drag racing.

"When our officers responded to the call, we received another call [about drag racing] at another garage.

"By the time our officers arrived on the scene, everyone had already dispersed," Sewpersad said.

A case of reckless and negligent driving was opened at the Sydenham police station.

Photo Supplied

"No other information has been provided and no arrests have been made," he said.

Sewpersad added that drag racing was not uncommon in the area but said people were no longer reporting it.

READ | Illegal drag races disturbing the peace in northern KZN

Previously, officers were inundated with complaints about the practise.

"We don't have enough manpower to clampdown on this illegal racing. This kind of racing has been going on for many years. These drivers are competing for something of importance, which is why they take part in [it], "he added.



"For us to conduct these kinds of operations, we need lots of manpower. It's not conducive to send out two vehicles to these events. We have, in the past, also [arrested] police officers who've taken part in events like these, so we want to discourage people [from taking] part in illegal racing."