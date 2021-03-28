1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Stampede after teens take Skhothane show to the beach without masks, social distancing

Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A large group of teens attended the annual Skhothane show without masks or social distancing.
  • According to police, they took the show to the beachfront and were warned that a lockdown was still in effect.
  • A stampede occurred when police tried to disperse the crowd.


A stampede occurred at a Summerstrand beachfront in Gqeberha when police dispersed a crowd of teenagers who attended the annual Skhothane show, without masks or physical distancing.

According to the police, the teens took the show to the beachfront on Saturday.

In a video circulating on social media, the large crowd of teens can be seen dancing, drinking and partying at a nearby garage.

"Once police were alerted to the large gathering of youth, SAPS Humewood, Metro police and Public Order Policing responded and broke up the bash," police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said.

She said that they addressed the teenagers and reminded them that lockdown restrictions were in place and that non-compliance with the Disaster Management Act could lead to their arrest. They were dispersed at about 23:00.

READ | Covid-19: Nearly 1 000 Rage festival goers from Gauteng test positive

Ward councillor Renaldo Gouws told News24 that it was frustrating that, as a ward councillor, he had no say on safety and security.

"But the fact that the beachfront doesn't have its own policing sector is really problematic and the event from last night clearly just, once again, demonstrates the need for the beachfront to have a sector of dedicated police officers and Metro police," he added.

No cases of malicious damage to property were opened, but police are investigating a robbery which occurred in Beach Road, outside a café. 

It is alleged that three armed suspects approached a 16-year-old girl who was waiting for an e-hailing taxi on Saturday at approximately 23:15.

"They demanded her cellphone and threatened to stab her," Janse van Rensburg said.

She added that one grabbed the phone and ran away. The other two became embroiled in a scuffle with her but Metro police intervened and arrested them. They have not established whether the complainant was part of the group of teens who attended the show.

Meanwhile, an inquest docket has been opened after a man died in La Roche Drive, also in Humewood, on Saturday night. Police said his death was not related to what transpired at the show.

According to Daily Dispatch, the man was a car guard. The publication spoke to the Summerstrand Neighbourhood Watch chairperson Sean Tappan, who told the publication that the man was found lying face-down on the grass. He had no pulse.

"We covered him up and called an ambulance, but he had died," Tappan told the publication.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
port elizabetheastern capelockdown
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
39% - 2570 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 785 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
49% - 3166 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.95
(0.0)
GBP/ZAR
20.66
(0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.65
(0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.43
(0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(0.0)
Gold
1,732.47
(0.0)
Silver
25.06
(0.0)
Platinum
1,187.00
(0.0)
Brent Crude
64.57
(+4.2)
Palladium
2,677.39
(0.0)
All Share
66,834
(+3.2)
Top 40
61,244
(+3.3)
Financial 15
12,147
(+2.5)
Industrial 25
87,918
(+2.3)
Resource 10
67,491
(+5.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

26 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee

25 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee
'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition...

19 Mar

'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition winner in Cape Town
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo