WATCH | Stellenbosch University student whose belongings were urinated on, still waiting for apology





Despite apologising to fellow students, Theuns du Toit had yet to apologise to the student on whose belongings he urinated, the victim said.

Du Toit was suspended from Stellenbosch University for the alleged racist incident.

Criminal charges had since been opened against him.

"I know what I did was wrong."

These were the words Stellenbosch student Theuns du Toit used to apologise to his fellow Huis Marais residents after allegedly urinating on a black student's belongings.

However, Du Toit was yet to apologise to the student he humiliated, the victim claimed.

First-year student Babalo Ndwayana told News24 that he was yet to receive an apology from Du Toit, which had left him feeling vindicated in opening a criminal case against Du Toit.

Ndwayana said:

He has not apologised which proves that I was correct to open a criminal case against him. I had waited for him to come forward, but after seeing that he was not sorry for what he did, I decided to lay charges. I feel angry at him because I was prepared to forgive him.

In an emergency meeting held at Huis Marais on Sunday night, Du Toit apologised before he was removed from the residence. In his apology, Du Toit acknowledged that Ndwayana was present.

A video of the meeting showed Du Toit addressing fellow students, saying: "I know what I did was wrong, and I would like to apologise." The video was first published in an article by MatieMedia.

In the early hours of Sunday, Ndwayana was asleep in his room when Du Toit allegedly entered it and urinated on his belongings.

Another video, which was widely shared on social media, showed Du Toit urinating on a desk. The person filming asks him why he was "peeing in [his] room". Du Toit mumbled that he was "waiting for someone".





According to Ndwayana, when the recording stopped, Du Toit told him "it's a white boy thing", which he interpreted to mean "this is what they [white boys] do to black boys".

On Tuesday, police confirmed they were investigating a criminal complaint against Du Toit for housebreaking (unknown), malicious damage to property and crimen injuria.

They would not elaborate further on the investigation when pressed on Wednesday.

Du Toit did not respond to News24's numerous requests for comment.

He was suspended from the university on Monday, pending an investigation into the incident.

An online petition calling for Du Toit's expulsion from the university had, by Wednesday morning, already garnered nearly 90 000 signatures.



In a statement, Stellenbosch University said: "University authorities are currently investigating a widely publicised very serious incident that occurred in the early hours of Sunday. In dealing with the incident... decisive disciplinary action has already been taken on Monday including the suspension of the alleged perpetrator."

An investigation was already under way, the university said.

