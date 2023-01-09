37m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | ‘Stressed out’ Cape Town man lured off pylon after massive climb

accreditation
Tammy Petersen
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

A “stressed out” man who climbed an electricity pylon in Cape Town on Sunday, was eventually lured off his perch in the sweltering heat during a rescue operation.

Panicked witnesses phoned the Brackenfell police on Sunday morning after spotting the 34-year-old man climbing the Eskom infrastructure.

The man returned to the ground but when he spotted the officers at the scene he climbed back up and refused to come down.

The incident occurred shortly after scheduled load shedding in the area. The power supply remained off for the man’s safety.

A man who had climbed to the top of an electricity
A man who had climbed to the top of an electricity pylon was rescued by fire and rescue services officials in Brackenfell. (Supplied, Jermaine Carelse)

City of Cape Town fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said a technical rescue team and a hydraulic platform were sent to the scene to bring the man to safety. 

The man was enticed to come onto the platform with water. When he put his foot on the platform, officials managed to bring him safely to ground.

“He sustained no injuries,” Carelse said.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said the man was taken to a medical facility.

“No criminal cases were registered for investigation,” he added.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capebrackenfell
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar lead the side going forward following a disappointing tour of Australia?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, he is our best bet
45% - 143 votes
No, his time is up
55% - 177 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022

29 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.96
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.69
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.23
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.79
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Gold
1,873.79
+0.2%
Silver
23.90
+0.3%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
78.57
-0.2%
Top 40
72,223
+2.0%
All Share
78,343
+1.9%
Resource 10
77,405
+2.0%
Industrial 25
98,199
+1.7%
Financial 15
16,062
+2.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses

03 Jan

WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar

02 Jan

WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar
PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after...

02 Jan

PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after 2-year break
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

3h ago

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec 2022

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec 2022

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo