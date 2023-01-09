WATCH | ‘Stressed out’ Cape Town man lured off pylon after massive climb

A “stressed out” man who climbed an electricity pylon in Cape Town on Sunday, was eventually lured off his perch in the sweltering heat during a rescue operation.



Panicked witnesses phoned the Brackenfell police on Sunday morning after spotting the 34-year-old man climbing the Eskom infrastructure.

The man returned to the ground but when he spotted the officers at the scene he climbed back up and refused to come down.

The incident occurred shortly after scheduled load shedding in the area. The power supply remained off for the man’s safety.

City of Cape Town fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said a technical rescue team and a hydraulic platform were sent to the scene to bring the man to safety.

The man was enticed to come onto the platform with water. When he put his foot on the platform, officials managed to bring him safely to ground.

“He sustained no injuries,” Carelse said.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said the man was taken to a medical facility.

“No criminal cases were registered for investigation,” he added.



