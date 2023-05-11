WATCH | Stroke of cluck: Cape Town man scores free Woolworths chicken after R0.08 price error

A Cape Town man was set to pay R0.08c for a pack of mixed chicken at a local Woolworths store.

The error in price resulted in the man getting the full pack for free.

Keenan Olivier posted his experience online, and the video has garnered just over 1.6 million views.

A man who scored big at an upmarket retailer thanks to a price error has put a smile on the faces of thousands of South Africans, who are feeling the crunch of the rising cost of living.

Keenan Olivier, 32, posted a video after he found a 24-pack of mixed chicken with an R0.08 price tag at Woolworths in the Tyger Valley shopping mall on Sunday.

"I was confident I would pay only R0.08 for my chicken because the label said that. And in my opinion, the customer is always right," he said.

Olivier, 32, originally from Worcester but living in Kraaifontein, told News24 that he and his girlfriend Shiree Africa, 28, had gone to the mall to get his mother a gift.

He said what was supposed to just be a "quick in and out" at the mall turned into an unforgettable experience.

He said:

After we were done with the shopping, we decided to go into Woolworths to do our grocery shopping. We went to the chicken aisle last because we would pay after that. Shiree then picks up this very heavy pack of chicken and looks at me in pure shock. We then shockingly stare at each other because the chicken pack boldly said R0.08 for a 24-piece mixed portion.

He told Shiree that she should go and pay for the groceries in the trolley while he paid for the chicken.

"I remember giving her my card to pay. I then searched in my pockets to see if I maybe had a 50c or 20c lying around, and to my surprise, I found a loose 20c in my pocket, and so I walked to the cashier to pay for my chicken," Olivier said.

The cashier then scanned the chicken, showing the same price of R0.08.

The Stellenbosch University Tygerberg medical campus employee said he eagerly and calmly handed over the money to the cashier, who then realised that the pricing was incorrect.

"I told her the price was correct because even the till screen scanned that amount from the barcode to the chicken, so there was no way it was wrong. The cashier also laughed at the situation and then said she's going to the manager to find out what must be done," Olivier added.

He waited 15 minutes for a response from the manager.

He said:

I told the cashier I don't have all the time to stand and debate the price as I needed to be elsewhere. The store was already packed, and curious customers were looking to see if I would get the chicken for that amount.

When the cashier made her way back to the till, she told Olivier that the manager said the store doesn't deal in cents anymore, and she was instructed to tell him he could have the pack of chicken for free.

"Look, at the end of the day, the chicken was priced that way, and the price the customer sees is the price the customer pays. Yes, maybe there was a technical error, but surely it wasn't my fault," Olivier said.

He added that "under no circumstances" did he feel guilty for walking out of the store with a free packet of chicken, which on any other day would have cost at least R150.

Olivier posted the video online, gaining more than 1.6 million views.

Olivier giggles:

People are just as surprised that I got the chicken for free. I'm still shocked they gave it for free, I was prepared to pay the R0.08, and I would've told them to keep the change.

He said the next day, the family enjoyed a delicious braai with the chicken.

"Woolworths never disappoints with their food, and the chicken tasted even better since I got it for free. This is an experience I will never forget," Olivier said.

In response to News24's questions, Woolworths confirmed the incident and said the exact cause of the price error was still being investigated.

"The price was the result of a system error. We go to great lengths to ensure accuracy across our products and pricing. Our suppliers and store staff will remain vigilant going forward, but mistakes can and do happen from time to time," the retail company said.

When asked why the store's manager didn't directly deal with the customer, it added that "all our processes are in line with the Woolies values, and we're confident this customer was communicated to in a manner that reflects this".