WATCH | Student nurses at Baragwanath vow to continue protests over non-funding of 167 colleagues

Alfonso Nqunjana
  • Students at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Nursing College staged a protest at the hospital on Friday, vowing to continue until their demands are met.
  • They are calling for the Gauteng health department to retain 167 nursing students.
  • A heavy police presence was seen inside the hospital to stop any violence or disruption that might arise duting the protest.

A protest played out at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in the early hours of Friday, underpinned by a demand that the health department retain 167 nursing students.

Several police vehicles were present at the hospital to ensure that no disruptions or vandalism took place while student nurses sang struggle songs and held placards aloft.

The students who started in 2020 are part of the Gauteng College of Nursing programme and were the first cohort introduced in 2020 for the Diploma in General Nursing (R171), a three year programme.

The students released a statement disagreeing with a decision made by the department regarding the release of 171 nurses for their practical work, as they feel they are being thrown into the deep end of unemployment.

“Why should young people who aspire to be nurses sign up for the 2024 intake when you cannot provide employment opportunities for the students that you have at the moment," they said in the  statement.

Student spokesperson Mpho Rantsu told News24 that they were going to picket until their demands were met.

ALSO READ | North West public health clinics struggle to keep up with medicine demand

"The department promised us a lot of things. We are not just demanding because we feel entitled; promises were made and contracts were signed," Rantsu said. The picket prevented other nursing students from writing their exams.

Rantsu denied claims that the picket was over a student stipend.

"South African Nursing Council (SANC) asked the national student body to send their suggestions on how this issue could be resolved, the department decided to take that one suggestion out of a hundred (figuratively), and ran with it," she said. 

Nursing students sitting outside the Chris Hani Baragwanath Nursing College.
News24 Alfonso Nqunjana/News24
Nursing students are demanding the retention of 171 nursing students.
News24 Alfonso Nqunjana/News24

According to provincial Department of Health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba, it does not have the R8 million that to assist the 167 nursing students who are on the government's bursary contract. 

"The students' demand is over and above the fact that their bursary benefits, including monthly allowances, were extended before as a result of Covid-19 related disruption of their academic programme at various campuses of Gauteng College of Nursing, the Nursing Education Institution (NEI) they are studying at," Modiba said.

"Unfortunately, the [provincial department] does not have over R8 million to cover the costs of extending the period of the 167 final year students currently on bursary contracts. The total budgetary implications are that it will cost GDoH about R77 million when considering three cohorts of students who are currently on bursary contracts with GDoH."

chris hani baragwanath academic hospitalgautengjohannesburgprotestshealth
