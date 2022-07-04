WATCH | Suspected courier van robbers flee after opening fire on cops in Joburg

Two police officers were lucky to escape uninjured after a shootout with alleged courier van robbers in Fleurhof, Randburg.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said the officers were conducting patrols on 30 June when they stopped a suspicious-looking vehicle.

"As they approached the vehicle, two suspects started shooting at them, and they retaliated," Sello said.

In videos shared on social media, two gunmen can be seen opening the door of the courier vehicle and forcing the driver to move from behind the driver's seat.

A second video shows a SAPS official carrying a firearm, standing in front of the courier vehicle, and instructing the occupants to get out.



As the occupants and the courier van driver get out of the vehicle, one of the men produces a firearm and opens fire at the police officer. The officer is seen falling to the ground as he fires back.

The men fled the scene.

Sello said no one was injured during the shooting and no arrests had yet been made.

"It was later established that the suspects were robbing the driver of the courier bakkie."

