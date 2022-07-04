50m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Suspected courier van robbers flee after opening fire on cops in Joburg

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Two police officers were lucky to escape uninjured after a shootout with alleged courier van robbers in Fleurhof, Randburg.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said the officers were conducting patrols on 30 June when they stopped a suspicious-looking vehicle.

"As they approached the vehicle, two suspects started shooting at them, and they retaliated," Sello said.

In videos shared on social media, two gunmen can be seen opening the door of the courier vehicle and forcing the driver to move from behind the driver's seat.

READ | Enyobeni tavern was 'built illegally' - and had violated trading hours, municipality says

A second video shows a SAPS official carrying a firearm, standing in front of the courier vehicle, and instructing the occupants to get out.

As the occupants and the courier van driver get out of the vehicle, one of the men produces a firearm and opens fire at the police officer. The officer is seen falling to the ground as he fires back.

The men fled the scene.

Sello said no one was injured during the shooting and no arrests had yet been made.

"It was later established that the suspects were robbing the driver of the courier bakkie."

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime and courts
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you going to keep wearing a mask following the announcement that it is no longer required under law?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No ways, I'm done
5% - 6764 votes
Yes, I still want to be cautious
88% - 109824 votes
Only certain circumstances
7% - 8237 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.36
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.79
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.04
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.22
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,806.86
-0.2%
Silver
19.93
+0.2%
Palladium
1,942.50
-1.1%
Platinum
887.00
-0.6%
Brent Crude
111.63
+2.3%
Top 40
60,902
+2.1%
All Share
67,025
+2.1%
Resource 10
63,634
+3.9%
Industrial 25
81,244
+1.2%
Financial 15
14,837
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

14h ago

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at...

30 Jun

GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at park runs
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo