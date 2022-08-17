WATCH | Suspicious package at Parliament's gate turns out to be false alarm

Police were dispatched to Parliament on Wednesday morning after a suspicious package was left unattended at the parliamentary precinct.



Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said K9 explosive detection dogs and bomb technicians responded to the suspicious-looking bag at Parliament's entrance.



"A bomb sweep was conducted, and no active explosive devices were recovered. Further investigations found that the bag belonged to an office bearer working at one of the offices on Parliament premises," she said.



In a video posted on social media, police members are seen approaching the parcel, which was covered in a plastic bag.

Parliament's spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said the area was immediately cordoned off.



"While the police remain at the precinct and are undertaking necessary precautionary measures, Parliament confirms there is no immediate danger posed to the parliamentary community," he said.

Mothapo said no one was evacuated.



The bag was behind a black fence in the Parliament precinct.

In 2016, an unattended travel bag caused a bomb scare at Parliament. Security staff noticed the small, black travel bag next to the entrance to the Old Assembly building and sealed off the area.



