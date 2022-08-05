WATCH | Tanker, car carrier part of fiery crash on N3, near Pinetown

Emergency services rushed to a crash involving multiple vehicles on the N3, near Pinetown, in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday night.



Provincial emergency medical services spokesperson, Robert McKenzie, said traffic was diverted at the Shongweni off-ramp - and the highway towards Durban was closed.

"There has been a serious crash on the N3 Durban bound, just after Shongweni toll plaza. [The crash] involves multiple vehicles. Emergency services are still responding to the scene," said McKenzie.

Videos seen by News24 show multiple trucks, including a tanker and car carrier, in flames.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.



