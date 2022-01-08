WATCH | Taxi driver's body recovered in Midrand after being swept away by floods

The vehicle had plunged into the Kaalfontein river on Friday night after he had tried to cross a flooded road.

Ten passengers who were in the taxi escaped unharmed.

Authorities in Johannesburg called on motorists to be more vigilant.

The body of a 40-year-old taxi driver was recovered in the early hours of Saturday after his vehicle plunged into the Kaalfontein river in Midrand on Friday night.

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services Aquatic Rescue Unit spokesperson, Robert Mulaudzi, told News24 the vehicle was swept away when the driver tried to cross a flooded road.

"The driver's vehicle got stuck in the water, 10 passengers inside the vehicle managed to survive the accident, but the driver seemed to force his way through the flooded area and was, unfortunately, swept away," said Mulaudzi.

"His body was recovered a few kilometres away from where the incident occurred."

EMS urged motorists to exercise more caution when driving in the rain.

"It's raining and most roads are wet and slippery. Please extend the safe following distance and avoid crossing flooded roads and bridges to prevent incidents where vehicles might be swept away," he said.

Mulaudzi said residents in most of the low-lying areas were urged to continue to monitor water levels as most of the city's rivers were full.

"We remain on high alert together with our specialised teams throughout the weekend monitoring all seven regions of the City of Johannesburg for any emergencies which might occur," said Mulaudzi.

Police had been asked to comment, which will be added once received.

