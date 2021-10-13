19m ago

WATCH | Teddy Mafia's son-in-law survives brazen attack

Kaveel Singh
  • Two people, including the son-in-law of the late Teddy Mafia were shot on Wednesday.
  • CCTV footage showed three men in a Toyota Corolla, alight their vehicle and opening fire on the victims.
  • Police are investigating two counts of attempted murder.

Two people, including a relative of the late alleged Durban drug kingpin, Teddy Mafia, were shot during a brazen mid-morning attack in Shallcross, on Wednesday.

Police insiders confirmed to News24 that Kesavan Naidoo, the son-in-law of Yaganathan Pillay (better known as Teddy Mafia) was shot in the leg on Wednesday at around 10:00.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said two people were travelling in a car on Table Mountain Road when they came under fire.

READ | Teddy Mafia: Plot thickens as cops seize R130 000 in drugs from 'family member's house'

"It is alleged that a vehicle, with two occupants were traveling along Table Mountain Road when suspects began shooting at the occupants. The suspects who were traveling in a white vehicle fled from the scene."

CCTV video footage provided to News24, clearly depicts a white Toyota Corolla with no number plate,  driving to the side of the road and coming to a stop.

A white Toyota Fortuner, driven by the victims, then stops three car lengths behind the Corolla, with the occupants of the Fortuner alighting from the vehicle.

teddy mafia
Teddy Mafia, alleged Durban drug kingpin.

Three armed men then jump out of the Corolla, shooting at the occupants of the Fortuner as well as people standing near the vehicle.

The Fortuner, in dramatic fashion, frantically speeds off, climbing the side of the curb as the victims tries to flee, and the attackers follow suit on foot.

Mbele said both victims, aged 28 and 41, were rushed to a local hospital where they remain in a stable condition.

Chatsworth police are probing two counts of attempted murder.

