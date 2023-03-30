WATCH | Thabo Bester escape: Bloemfontein prison gets new manager over 'embarrassing incident'

A temporary manager has been appointed at Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein.

Convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester escaped from the facility in May 2022.

Three senior staff members have been issued with suspension notices following the escape.

The Department of Correctional Services has appointed a temporary manager at Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein following the escape of convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester.

Bester escaped from the prison in May 2022. The authorities initially believed he had died in a fire in his cell, but announced over the weekend that the body found was not his.

During a briefing at Grootvlei Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein on Thursday morning, acting national correctional services commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale said an investigation into the "embarrassing incident" found that the director of the prison had "lost effective control of the facility".

READ | Thabo Bester, Nandipha Magudumana made millions from construction company scam

Thobakgale appointed Patrick Ali Mashabathakga as temporary manager of the prison, saying he would take over the functions of the director with immediate effect.

He said an additional three staff members – the director of contract management based at the department's head office and the controller and deputy controller at the prison – were served with suspension notices.

A departmental investigation unit was investigating their conduct, Thobakgale added.



Thobakgale said the department was also taking legal advice on its contract with private security company G4S. He said while the department had decided not to renew the contract several months ago, it was "exploring other remedies available".

During the briefing, Thobakgale hinted at tensions between the department and G4S, which managed the prison. He claimed the company had not been forthcoming during the investigation into Bester's escape and had yet to "concede" that an escape had taken place, instead insisting that Bester had died in his cell.

Thobakgale said the investigation had found that a vehicle, without the required gate pass, had been allowed into the facility. It was presumed that this vehicle was carrying the body that was later found burnt beyond recognition in Bester's cell. He said this indicated that the prison's security system had been compromised "beyond any reasonable doubt".

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

According to Thobakgale, tampering with the surveillance cameras at the prison was "deliberately orchestrated to conceal crucial evidence and individuals who aided Bester to escape".

"This has been a complicated case and continues to be challenging as the department is working around the clock to stabilise the centre and be efficient in its operations.

"A track and tracing team is hard at work looking for Bester, and we continue to appeal to those who may have information or leads to come forward. We remain confident that we shall arrest the fugitive and bring him to justice," Thobakgale said.