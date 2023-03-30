29m ago

Share

WATCH | Thabo Bester escape: Bloemfontein prison gets new manager over 'embarrassing incident'

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A temporary manager has been appointed at Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein.
  • Convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester escaped from the facility in May 2022.
  • Three senior staff members have been issued with suspension notices following the escape.

The Department of Correctional Services has appointed a temporary manager at Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein following the escape of convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester.

Bester escaped from the prison in May 2022. The authorities initially believed he had died in a fire in his cell, but announced over the weekend that the body found was not his.

During a briefing at Grootvlei Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein on Thursday morning, acting national correctional services commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale said an investigation into the "embarrassing incident" found that the director of the prison had "lost effective control of the facility".

READ | Thabo Bester, Nandipha Magudumana made millions from construction company scam

Thobakgale appointed Patrick Ali Mashabathakga as temporary manager of the prison, saying he would take over the functions of the director with immediate effect.

He said an additional three staff members – the director of contract management based at the department's head office and the controller and deputy controller at the prison – were served with suspension notices.

A departmental investigation unit was investigating their conduct, Thobakgale added.

Thobakgale said the department was also taking legal advice on its contract with private security company G4S. He said while the department had decided not to renew the contract several months ago, it was "exploring other remedies available".

During the briefing, Thobakgale hinted at tensions between the department and G4S, which managed the prison. He claimed the company had not been forthcoming during the investigation into Bester's escape and had yet to "concede" that an escape had taken place, instead insisting that Bester had died in his cell.

Thobakgale said the investigation had found that a vehicle, without the required gate pass, had been allowed into the facility. It was presumed that this vehicle was carrying the body that was later found burnt beyond recognition in Bester's cell. He said this indicated that the prison's security system had been compromised "beyond any reasonable doubt".

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

According to Thobakgale, tampering with the surveillance cameras at the prison was "deliberately orchestrated to conceal crucial evidence and individuals who aided Bester to escape".

"This has been a complicated case and continues to be challenging as the department is working around the clock to stabilise the centre and be efficient in its operations.

"A track and tracing team is hard at work looking for Bester, and we continue to appeal to those who may have information or leads to come forward. We remain confident that we shall arrest the fugitive and bring him to justice," Thobakgale said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of correctional servicesg4sthabo bestermakgothi thobakgalebloemfonteinfree stateprisonscrimecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think South Africa has descended into a mafia state?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, that’s a bit extreme
7% - 371 votes
Yes, and it’s becoming normalised
93% - 5100 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | On the run: a rape confession, murder plot and R800 000 in unpaid rent. Where is Thabo...

29 Mar

LISTEN | On the run: a rape confession, murder plot and R800 000 in unpaid rent. Where is Thabo Bester?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.04
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
22.24
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
19.62
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.08
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.2%
Platinum
978.74
+1.1%
Palladium
1,444.64
-0.3%
Gold
1,970.36
+0.3%
Silver
23.75
+1.8%
Brent Crude
78.28
-0.5%
Top 40
71,580
+1.0%
All Share
77,208
+1.0%
Resource 10
68,347
+2.5%
Industrial 25
103,946
+0.6%
Financial 15
15,625
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

22 Mar

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri...

20 Mar

'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri meets his MotoGP hero
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free...

2h ago

Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free spirits
It’s gin o’clock anytime, anywhere: Tasty spirit c0.0lers you can make with the...

2h ago

It’s gin o’clock anytime, anywhere: Tasty spirit c0.0lers you can make with the NEW Tanqueray 0.0 Alcohol Free
Making tomorrow better through equal access

2h ago

Making tomorrow better through equal access
WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end

23 Mar

WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo