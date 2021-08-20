WATCH | 'The best present!': Cape Town's youngsters get their Covid-19 vaccine

Cape Town youths rushed to get vaccinated on Friday.

In the Western Cape, 53 000 people in the 18 to 34 cohort have already registered since Thursday night.

Vaccine sites were full as over 18s queued in lines snaking around vaccine sites in the city.

Government announced on Thursday that the cohort would be able to get vaccinated from Friday onwards.

Initially the system was supposed to open on 1 September for the 18-plus cohort, but the date had been brought forward by two weeks.

Known as the "TikTok generation", youngsters from across the city came out in their droves to get vaccinated - in stark contrast to earlier images of empty vaccination sites.

The Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) was one of the packed sites.

Brothers Joshua and Cameron Williams told News24 getting the vaccine would bring them one step closer to having "their old lives back".

Joshua said:

I was excited to come and get my vaccine. The public needs to take the vaccine so that we can be safe and have our normal lives back.

Cameron said taking the vaccine makes him feel much safer.

"It prevents us from spreading the virus and it keeps our loved ones safe," he said.

At the vaccination site in Pinelands, close to 200 Johnson & Johnson and around 167 Pfizer doses had been administered by early Friday afternoon.

Pinelands vaccination site manager Sandra Oliver said she was surprised to see so many youngsters show up.

"There was a long line and it was exciting because over the last few weeks we didn't have any lines so it was great to see. This is what we wanted, to have this cohort open up. They came with their friends and families, it was exciting," she said.

Meanwhile, at the recently opened Athlone Stadium which was turned into a vaccination site, many high school pupils went to get their jabs.

Dressed in her full Livingston High School uniform, Ganaan Samsodien, 18, from Lansdowne said she was very impressed with the swift and "quick' time it took to get the jab.

"I feel so much better that a weight is lifted off my shoulders as I'm able to be around my granny and older people in the house without having to worry that I might infect them," she added.

Samsodien said to be a part of history in the making was just "awesome".

Abongile Ndlovu said he turned 18 on the day the news broke that he would be eligible to get vaccinated.

"This is literally the best birthday present I am giving myself. I believe in science, and I fully believe these jabs are the relief we need to start leading a normal life again."

"To have just turned 18 a day before the 18+ group opened up is the best news ever," said an excited Ndlovu.

University student Imaan Abrahams, 19, also from Lansdowne, said it was a huge "relief" to finally be vaccinated.

"We've waited so long for this day and to be here is finally a dream come true," she said.

