WATCH | The death of Ishmael Gama at the hands of Gauteng police

On 1 April 2020, Ishmael Gama was reportedly tortured and killed by police officers in Lenasia, Johannesburg. More than a year after his death, and months after the police watchdog implicated eight officers in murder, police management has not acted. But, this is not an unusual scenario.



A new Viewfinder analysis of police brutality case data suggests that police management in Gauteng has entirely stopped disciplining officers implicated in killings and brutality in the province.

