34m ago

Share

WATCH | The flooding 'was insane': Heavy rains leave trail of destruction in Cape Town

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Heavy flooding has caused chaos in Cape Town.
  • SAWS issued an Orange Level 6 warning for heavy rain, leading to major disruption of traffic on Wednesday and Thursday. 
  • Metrorail is operating a limited service after a tree fell on the traction and signal power cables at the Wittebome station. 

Heavy rains and strong winds have left a trail of destruction in Cape Town, causing rivers to overflow their banks, road closures, and severe flooding throughout the city.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued an Orange Level 6 warning for disruptive rain, leading to major disruption of traffic in the city and most parts of the Cape Winelands on Wednesday and Thursday.

"This may result in the flooding of roads and settlements, as well as damage to property and infrastructure," SAWS said. The City's Disaster Risk Management Centre (DRMC) said their teams were still assessing the situation to determine the extent of the overnight damage and any assistance that may be required.

Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said the heavy rains had caused the Jakkalsvlei Canal, the Lourens River and the Kayser River to burst their banks.

This had led to flooding at the Johnson & Johnson factory in Tokai, and the Lourens River flooding had affected the Somerset West Eskom substation.

"The City and Eskom are working together to restore the power in the Helderberg area. The Kay’s Caravan Park in Strand is being evacuated. The Help-n-Hand NGO is accommodating the residents," she said.

READ | Mopping-up operations in full swing after heavy rains hit Cape Town

Powell said various informal settlements in Philippi, Strand, Gugulethu, Mfuleni, Masiphumelele and Khayelitsha had been flooded, while various roadways were also affected by temporary stormwater overflows, uprooted trees, and mud on the road surface.

"We can confirm that numerous roadways have been flooded. There is also a mudslide report along Philip Kgosana Drive." 

She added that teams would conduct assessments in high-risk areas and activate the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and non-government organisations to provide relief if needed.Meanwhile, Capetonians captured video footage of the damage caused by the heavy rains as numerous roads were flooded, and frustrated locals had to take detours while sitting for hours in their vehicles.  

Some of the flooded roads included:
  • De La Ray Road direction Parow and UCT Belhar
  • N2 inbound before Raapenberg
  • N1 inbound before M5 turnoff
  • N1 inbound before N7 turnoff direction Goodwood
  • M5 inbound before N2 turnoff
  • Gunner Circle, Epping (Jakes Gerwel turnoff onto Gunner Circle)
  • M3 North and Southbound at Newland Ave
  • Myrtle Road and Valhalla Drive, Bishop Lavis
  • Klipfontein road from police station direction M5 at Athlone Bridge
  • Jan Smuts between Cambridge road and Aden Road
  • Prince George and Joe Marks intersection (Muizenberg Side)
  • Chukker Road and Racecourse Road by Oaklands
  • Juniper Street Bonteheuwel by Central Park
  • Stellenbosch Arterial Road just after Wesbank traffic intersection - direction: Kuilsrivier
  • Corner of Simonsberg and Rose Road Way Bishop Lavis
  • Jakes Gerwel and Voortrekker Road
  • Goodwood
  • Mitchells Plain
  • Bream Way and Olyfberg Road Nooitgedacht
  • N2 inbound after ramp from Jan Smuts
  • Ottery and M5
  • Liesbeek Road
  • Mowbray 
  • Constantia main road

Metrorail said it was operating a limited service on Wednesday due to extreme weather conditions that resulted in a tree falling on the traction and signal power cables at the Wittebome station on the Southern line.

A limited service will operate on the following lines:

  • Malmesbury (terminating at Kraaifontein)
  • Kraaifontein to Bellville
  • Eerste River to Bellville and
  • Simonstown to Fish Hoek

"We understand the inconvenience caused to our customers and we would like to provide an update on the challenges faced and the intervention measures that are being implemented," Metrorail said in a statement.

"As the region, we continue to prioritise the safety and well-being of our customers in ensuring that we restore the train service."

Constantia ward councillor Emile Langenhoven said a massive tree had fallen in the main road, causing lots of panic. 

"There haven't been many reports from the residents in the area of heavy flooding, however, communication was sent to them to log service requests if issues arise," she added.

A residents of Klipfontein Mission Station near Philippi said their homes had been "abundantly overflowing with water". 

They had been forced to leave their homes in the middle of the night to seek shelter elsewhere. 

Local resident Collette van Rensburg said:

I'm so sad and devastated about the Klipfontein area. We are severely flooded, and all the authorities are looking the other way. People are homeless due to the flooding in the area.

She added that a local school had been forced to shut its doors on Wednesday morning.

"To turn parents and their kids away was not nice. My heart was broken, but what else could we do? Those kids can't be taught in such wet buildings," Van Rensburg said. 

The disgruntled resident claimed it was the "worst flooding ever" in the area.

"The area has been left in shambles by the City. We have been telling them to help us so that when the floods come, we don't have to leave our homes when the rain comes," Van Rensburg said.  

In Muizenberg, residents Christopher and Jessica du Toit said they had sat for more than two hours in traffic to drop off their children at school in St James Road. 

"We were coming from Baden Powell, and the flooding there was insane. People were driving and taking videos of the huge puddles of water we all were standing in with our cars," Christopher said."This made the traffic even slower, and drivers were definitely getting rowdy and impatient because we all left early to get to where we needed to be, but still, these rains caused problems for us all."

Newlands ward councillor Mikhail Manuel said flooding in the area was just "insane".

"The flooding is very bad. Luckily there were no reports from residents indicating they needed to evacuate their homes. However, many of them expressed concern about the flooded roads and long hours spent in traffic," he said. 

Manuel added that residents had logged services with the City, and that officials had been deployed to assist with the flooding. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townweatherhousingtrafficflooding
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment inquiry will be finalised before her term ends in October?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, there's no chance of that happening
93% - 1256 votes
Yes, there's still time to course correct
7% - 94 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN LIVE | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of...

27m ago

LISTEN LIVE | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

13 Jun

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

07 Jun

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.47
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
23.35
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
19.95
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.54
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Platinum
971.15
-0.5%
Palladium
1,359.83
+0.6%
Gold
1,949.46
+0.3%
Silver
23.86
+0.8%
Brent Crude
74.29
+3.3%
Top 40
72,661
+0.2%
All Share
78,055
+0.3%
Resource 10
69,555
+1.7%
Industrial 25
104,679
-0.8%
Financial 15
16,004
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

2h ago

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work

1h ago

How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23165.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo