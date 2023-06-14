WATCH | The flooding 'was insane': Heavy rains leave trail of destruction in Cape Town

Heavy flooding has caused chaos in Cape Town.

SAWS issued an Orange Level 6 warning for heavy rain, leading to major disruption of traffic on Wednesday and Thursday.

Metrorail is operating a limited service after a tree fell on the traction and signal power cables at the Wittebome station.

Heavy rains and strong winds have left a trail of destruction in Cape Town, causing rivers to overflow their banks, road closures, and severe flooding throughout the city.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued an Orange Level 6 warning for disruptive rain, leading to major disruption of traffic in the city and most parts of the Cape Winelands on Wednesday and Thursday.

"This may result in the flooding of roads and settlements, as well as damage to property and infrastructure," SAWS said. The City's Disaster Risk Management Centre (DRMC) said their teams were still assessing the situation to determine the extent of the overnight damage and any assistance that may be required.

Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said the heavy rains had caused the Jakkalsvlei Canal, the Lourens River and the Kayser River to burst their banks.

This had led to flooding at the Johnson & Johnson factory in Tokai, and the Lourens River flooding had affected the Somerset West Eskom substation.

"The City and Eskom are working together to restore the power in the Helderberg area. The Kay’s Caravan Park in Strand is being evacuated. The Help-n-Hand NGO is accommodating the residents," she said.

Powell said various informal settlements in Philippi, Strand, Gugulethu, Mfuleni, Masiphumelele and Khayelitsha had been flooded, while various roadways were also affected by temporary stormwater overflows, uprooted trees, and mud on the road surface.

"We can confirm that numerous roadways have been flooded. There is also a mudslide report along Philip Kgosana Drive."

She added that teams would conduct assessments in high-risk areas and activate the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and non-government organisations to provide relief if needed.Meanwhile, Capetonians captured video footage of the damage caused by the heavy rains as numerous roads were flooded, and frustrated locals had to take detours while sitting for hours in their vehicles.

Some of the flooded roads included: De La Ray Road direction Parow and UCT Belhar

N2 inbound before Raapenberg

N1 inbound before M5 turnoff

N1 inbound before N7 turnoff direction Goodwood

M5 inbound before N2 turnoff

Gunner Circle, Epping (Jakes Gerwel turnoff onto Gunner Circle)

M3 North and Southbound at Newland Ave

Myrtle Road and Valhalla Drive, Bishop Lavis

Klipfontein road from police station direction M5 at Athlone Bridge

Jan Smuts between Cambridge road and Aden Road

Prince George and Joe Marks intersection (Muizenberg Side)

Chukker Road and Racecourse Road by Oaklands

Juniper Street Bonteheuwel by Central Park

Stellenbosch Arterial Road just after Wesbank traffic intersection - direction: Kuilsrivier

Corner of Simonsberg and Rose Road Way Bishop Lavis

Jakes Gerwel and Voortrekker Road

Goodwood

Mitchells Plain

Bream Way and Olyfberg Road Nooitgedacht

N2 inbound after ramp from Jan Smuts

Ottery and M5

Liesbeek Road

Mowbray

Constantia main road

Metrorail said it was operating a limited service on Wednesday due to extreme weather conditions that resulted in a tree falling on the traction and signal power cables at the Wittebome station on the Southern line.

A limited service will operate on the following lines:

Malmesbury (terminating at Kraaifontein)

Kraaifontein to Bellville

Eerste River to Bellville and

Simonstown to Fish Hoek

"We understand the inconvenience caused to our customers and we would like to provide an update on the challenges faced and the intervention measures that are being implemented," Metrorail said in a statement.

"As the region, we continue to prioritise the safety and well-being of our customers in ensuring that we restore the train service."

Constantia ward councillor Emile Langenhoven said a massive tree had fallen in the main road, causing lots of panic.

"There haven't been many reports from the residents in the area of heavy flooding, however, communication was sent to them to log service requests if issues arise," she added.

