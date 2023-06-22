23m ago

WATCH | The lights are back on in Citrusdal, repairs to access road under way

Nicole McCain
  • Electricity supply to Citrusdal has been restored.
  • Work is also under way to repair the road that leads into the town.
  • The town has been cut off from the rest of the province since last week, following heavy flooding.

After almost a week without power, the lights are finally back on in Citrusdal - and, according to Western Cape Local Government MEC Anton Bredell, work is under way to repair the main thoroughfare into the town.

Severe flooding due to heavy rain in the Western Cape affected electricity supply and made the town inaccessible.

Cederberg Municipality manager Gerrit Matthyse said engineers were on the site to assist in the repairs to the damaged N7 access road.

Western Cape transport department spokesperson Jandré Bakker added that there were "no definite timelines" as to when repairs would be completed.

Eskom confirmed that technicians had restored electricity supply to Citrusdal.

"The violent storms caused havoc and destruction to the Eskom network across the Western Cape with many towns affected by unplanned outages. Citrusdal, in particular, was the hardest hit, where intense flooding prevented access to the portion of the line that needed to be repaired," said Mbulelo Yedwa, general manager of Eskom distribution in the Cape Coastal Cluster.

Technicians were airlifted to the area in an operation involving Western Cape Disaster Management and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

Yedwa said: "The inclement weather over the past few days has caused destruction to critical infrastructure needed to ensure the security of supply."

"Natural disasters are hard to predict. Nevertheless, it is important to be prepared for such events and I'd like to thank the Eskom team and our partners for their efforts to bring back electricity supply to our customers in Citrusdal."

Matthyse said damage assessments were under way and that the municipality was providing food to soup kitchens and non-profit organisations in Citrusdal.

READ | Western Cape dams are suddenly 90% and doing just fine. Citrusdal, not so much

He added that plans were being made for the rain predicted for next week.

The Western Cape was struck by a series of cold fronts last week, bringing with it strong winds and rains, resulting in flooding in several parts of the province.

More than 400 residents had to be evacuated from informal settlements in Citrusdal, Wupperthal, Clanwilliam, and Lambert's Bay due to the flooding.

News24 visited Citrusdal on Tuesday and found it "completely shut down" and without access to humanitarian aid and electricity.

The Gift of the Givers Foundation provided humanitarian aid to more than 40 flooded areas along the N1, N2 and N7.


