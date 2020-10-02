26m ago

WATCH | Theewaterskloof Dam overflowing after bleakness of drought

Jenni Evans
  • Theewaterskloof Dam in the Western Cape is overflowing. 
  • This is an about-turn from the desperation that set in during the drought when it was only 12.9% full. 
  • The MEC for local government Anton Bredell thanked the public for saving water to get to this "magnificent" turnaround. 

Theewaterskloof Dam in the Western Cape is overflowing, in a turnaround from the drought when it was only 12.9% full, and the province was threatened with Day Zero.

"The turnaround has been magnificent," said Local Government MEC Anton Bredell. 

Xander Olivier visited the dam on Friday and took pictures. 

Theewaterskloof Dam
Theewaterskloof Dam.
At the beginning of 2018, the City of Cape Town and its four million people faced running out of water completely. 

A "Day Zero" plan had been put in place to dispense daily water rations at various public site, and permissible daily domestic consumption was slashed. 

Drone footage published by News24 in 2018 shows how dire the situation was. 

The dam on the outskirts of Villiersdorp holds 480 406 000 m3 and covers a surface area of 5 059 hectares.

Bredell encouraged continued wise water use.

"While we celebrate along with the city and other parts of the province where the situation has improved, we do think of the parts of the province where the drought continues. This is primarily in the agricultural regions of the Karoo. As a province we continue to provide support where we can."

