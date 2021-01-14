48m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | There are lions on my stoep! Man comes home to find uninvited guests lounging on the patio

Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A Limpopo contractor came home to find about six lions lounging on the patio of his father's newly-built house. 
  • The house is at Leadwood Big Game Estate, where animals roaming the yard are a common sight.
  • The video and pictures have received over 2 000 Facebook shares. 

A Limpopo businessman got a roaring surprise when he visited his father's house, which is on sale, at Leadwood Big Game Estate and found uninvited guests - lions had set up camp on the veranda.

Contractor David de Beer took to Facebook this week to share a video, which has since gone viral, of about six lions lounging on the veranda with only glass separating him from the pride of lions.  

"My father built the house on Leadwood and put it on the market and over December and the holiday season, it stood empty. So on Monday, we went to have a look to see if things were OK at the house and when we arrived we noticed the tail through the window from the front door and we opened the door slowly and that's when we noticed the lions sleeping on the patio," he told News24 on Thursday. 

In a series of videos and photos - which have received over 2 000 Facebook shares - a calm De Beer enters the house with camera in hand and when the new tenants spot him they appear to get a bit of a fright and pack up shop.

WATCH | Black mamba grips snake catcher around the neck

"It's not common that they lay on the patio like that, but we are used to having animals around so we were just cautious when we went in because they could come through that glass."

Social distancing was definitely not an issue in this case.

A pack of about six lions were found lounging on
A pride of lions seen lounging on the patio of a home in Leadwood Big Game Estate.
Supplied David De Beer via Facebook
lion
The house is at Leadwood Big Game Estate, where animals roaming the yard are a common sight.
Supplied David De Beer via Facebook

"We just kept our distance and made sure if anything happened, we could get to the front door quick enough," he said.   

De Beer has been building a house on the Hoedspruit estate, which is surrounded by a big game reserve, for nearly two years.

"The houses are built on stands but they are in the bush, so there are no fences between the house and you don't actually see your neighbours because they are far enough from you and there is just bush around you so the animals are able to roam free between the houses," he said. 

"They are wild animals but they are careful around humans so they won't come for you unless you corner them. One just needs to be cautious; you always have to have a vehicle near you.

"I wouldn't go walking on the reserve, it's not a reserve where you can go jogging or cycling… you have to be on a game viewer," he said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
polokwanelimpopogreen
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
51% - 5554 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
45% - 4961 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 423 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

7h ago

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.10
(+0.91)
ZAR/GBP
20.66
(+0.69)
ZAR/EUR
18.35
(+1.00)
ZAR/AUD
11.76
(+0.34)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.78)
Gold
1848.48
(+0.00)
Silver
25.61
(+1.16)
Platinum
1113.00
(+1.66)
Brent Crude
55.90
(-0.92)
Palladium
2399.06
(+1.14)
All Share
63884.77
(+0.65)
Top 40
58735.95
(+0.68)
Financial 15
11916.16
(-0.67)
Industrial 25
83747.39
(+1.53)
Resource 10
64800.38
(+0.10)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo