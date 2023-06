Heavy rains and strong winds have left a trail of destruction in Cape Town and the Winelands, causing rivers to overflow, road closures, and severe flooding throughout the city.

READ | The flooding 'was insane': Heavy rains leave trail of destruction in Cape Town

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued an Orange Level 6 warning for disruptive rain, leading to major disruption of traffic in the city and most parts of the Cape Winelands for Wednesday and Thursday.