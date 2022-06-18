4m ago

WATCH | 'This is the beginning of a revolution': Scores of young people march to Union Buildings

accreditation
Alfonso Nqunjana
  • Young people marched to the Union Buildings on Youth Day to voice their concerns and demand the government take action.
  • Over 90 different organisations from various parts of South Africa took part in the parade.
  • A memorandum was signed by government officials representing the Presidency.

Hundreds of young people marched to the Unions Buildings on Youth Day to hand over a memorandum that voices a series of concerns faced by South African youth. 

Young adults gathered at Loftus Versfeld Stadium and chanted, danced and sang struggle songs on their way to the Union Buildings.

The march, organised by the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, was packed with young people, some from the age of five, and included more than 90 organisations. 

Although officials from the Presidency at first refused to come out and address them, the representatives of the different organisations were later called inside the premises to hand over the memorandum.

union building
The youth who took part in the parade voice other societal issues in South Africa.
News24 Alfonso Nqunjana

The memorandum which had over 30 concerns, called out the government to ensure sustainable and meaningful jobs for the youth and a monthly Universal Basic Income Guarantee of R1 500 to all qualifying persons between the ages of 18-59 with immediate effect.

Tokelo Sedibe, a Grade 10 pupil who was part of the march told News24 she was there with fellow schoolmates as she wanted to see the government recognising the youth. 

"I want to be the voice of the voiceless and I am proudly here to learn and be part of the movement of the youth as I'm living in a community where the youth is facing a series of problems as they do not have jobs," Sedibe said. 

Sedibe, who is only 15-years-old, was the youngest member to sign the memorandum and she hoped the president would listen to the youth's concerns. 

youth parade
Different performances, such as dancing, singing and poetry took place outside the Union Buildings.
News24 Alfonso Nqunjana
youth parade
Tokelo Sedibe,15, told News24 she is here to represent the struggles faced by the youth in her community.
News24 Alfonso Nqunjana
King Khoisan
Irfaan Mangera from the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation read the memorandum to the crowd gathered outside the Union Buildings.
News24 Alfonso Nqunjana

"Our school doesn't have doors. They promised to install doors since last year and we are writing exams in this cold weather with no electricity because of the illegal connections in my community." 

Different speakers from various organisations said they were all there for a common goal - to fight corruption, gender-based-violence and other societal issues as well as to commemorate the youth of 1976.

One of the people who had attended the march:

We meet on a cold morning to ask for justice and change in the crises we are facing as young people of South Africa.

Irfaan Mangera, from the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, said the march was the "beginning of a revolution" as the government was not realising the youth's constitutional rights. Mangera said they planned on marching again on 16 July.

"Today is a day of solidarity. We have people who flew from Cape Town, Free State and Northern Cape to name a few. This is not the last event, but the beginning of [a] revolution as we plan on gathering again on 16 July 2022."

Upon the crowd's arrival outside the Union Buildings, they were entertained with performances ranging from gospel, gumboot dancing and a brass band. All the performances were by young people.

youth parade
Children from the age of six years took part in the Youth Day parade.
News24 Alfonso Nqunjana
Thandie Chinyavanhu, 26, from Greenpeace Africa said the government "didn't see the youth of South Africa".

"Parts of KZN are flooding and load shedding is a huge problem in the country, but the government doesn't care. We are saying we don't have jobs, we are saying load shedding is affecting us and we are losing our homes.

"Seven hundred and fifty thousand people dropped out of school during the pandemic because they had no support from the government; what are their future prospects without education?" Chinyavanhu said. 

The Department of Basic Education recently revealed that there were 400 000 children out of school in November 2020. 

youth parade
The youth came out in numbers demanding that government listen and take action.
News24 Alfonso Nqunjana

According to Sedibe, the youth of 1976 would be disappointed to see that their efforts had been in vain.

 "If Hector Peterson was still alive, he would not be happy to see the youth going through this; that 46 years later we are still lacking the basics such as water and access to equal education."

The memorandum was signed by officials from the Presidency.

King Khoisan
King Khoisan SA educated the youth about the Khoisan tradition.
News24 Alfonso Nqunjana

While at the Union Buildings, pupils were educated about the Khoisan tradition by King Khoisan SA while a barricade separated him from the pupils. 

King Khoisan SA has staged a sit-in protest at the Union Buildings for more than three years after making the arduous 1 200km journey from the Eastern Cape on foot in November 2019.

They are demanding that:

- The Khoisan people be recognised as the first indigenous nation of South Africa;

- The label "Coloured" as a reference to people of a mixed race, be removed from all official documents; and

- Kwazi-Khoe be listed as an official language; and

- The Khoisan be given land and resources to continue their cultures and traditions.

text
The crowd had started signing and dancing from the Loftus Versfeld Stadium to the Union Buildings.
Netwerk24 Alfonso Nqunjana


