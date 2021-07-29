'Watch this space': Ramaphosa says Cabinet reshuffle is 'under consideration'

President Cyril Ramaphosa has hinted at a possible Cabinet reshuffle, telling journalists on a tour of a Covid-19 vaccination site to "watch this space".

While visiting the site in Tembisa, Ramaphosa said: "The issue of reconfiguring Cabinet is an ongoing consideration for any president."

He said he was applying his mind regarding a reshuffle.

"I know that everyone… is talking about this thing called a reshuffle."

The president said he was "applying my mind" to the matter and that it was "under consideration".

"What I can say is that, watch this space."

This is a developing story. More to follow.