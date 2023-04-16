1h ago

WATCH | Thousands gathered at Cape Town mass iftar call for release of kidnapped Gerco van Deventer

Lisalee Solomons
  • A mass iftar (fast-breaking meal) was held in Pelican Park, Cape Town on Saturday.
  • The gathering was to show support for the release of South African paramedic Gerco van Deventer, who was kidnapped in 2017.
  • Gift of the Givers said video footage would be sent to the kidnappers with the hopes that "their hearts will soften".

Around 1 500 multi-faith worshippers – which swelled to around 3 000 people by the end of the night – gathered in Pelican Park, Cape Town on Saturday to call for the release of kidnapped Gerco van Deventer.

The paramedic was abducted in Libya in November 2017 and later sold to an Al-Qaeda group in Mali.

Muslims across the globe are currently in the last 10 days of Ramadan. A mass iftar (fast-breaking meal) in Ramadan is a meritorious and blessed occasion, as per Islamic teaching. Sharing of meals with the less fortunate is emphasised.

Van Deventer had moved from working in Afghanistan for what he hoped were safer working conditions in Libya, where he was subsequently kidnapped and then sold to an Al-Qaeda group in Mali.

READ | Wife of kidnapped SA man pleads with captors to release him

Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers (GOTG) sent a negotiator to Mali to plead for Van Deventer's release.

His kidnappers last asked for a ransom of $500 000 (about R9 million).

GOTG called on Al-Qaeda to release Van Deventer on compassionate grounds, as Ramadan is known as the month of mercy.

Pelican Park community leader and chief executive officer of Bienasriellaahi Feeding scheme, Zaibuneesa Rashid, together with GOTG, hosted this year's mass iftar with the hopes that Van Deventer's kidnappers would see the many people that came out to show their support for him being released.

Rashid said: 

Every year, we hold a mass iftar where we provide food to 3 000 people based on the initiative we felt needed [more] support. This year's initiative was in support of the release of Van Deventer.

"We put the call out that we would like to have as many people show up for this year's initiative as the kidnapping of our fellow citizen is something that is of great concern and brings about lots of sadness, especially for his family who haven't seen him in years," Rashid added.

Numerous videos were taken at the gathering, which would be sent to the kidnappers by GOTG on Sunday, hoping that "their hearts will soften" during this holy month.

Scores of people gathered in silence at Monarch Street, Pelican Park, where Muslim prayers rang out just minutes before the breaking of the fast began.

Crowd of people holding up placards with messages
Scores of people held up placards in support of Gerco van Deventer.
News24
A resident holds up a placard
A resident holds up a placard.
News24
Mass iftar taking place in neighbourhood street
As per Islamic teaching, a mass iftar (fast-breaking) in Ramadan is a meritorious and blessed occasion.
News24

Local police officers and neighbourhood watch members patrolled the blocked-off street while adults sat on chairs and excited children sat in rows on the tar road while listening to the prayers.

Thirteen 100-litre pots of food were brought in to feed those gathered, who received the hot meals with open hands and wide smiles.

Residents who came out to the event were seen bringing boxes of cooldrink, chips and cakes while greeting familiar faces.

Rashid said:

I'm overwhelmed by the generosity of people who came out last night. This is the biggest number of people we are feeding in all the years that we have been doing this during Ramadan.

"The number of people who donated foods to the event is phenomenal. There is power in community and it warms my heart to see so many happy smiles and laughter here." 

Before the dishing out of food began, scores of people gathered in large groups to hold up placards with the words "Free! Free!" and "Please have mercy and free our brother" displayed.

They stood in silence, eyes tightly clinched as each said their own silent prayer.

"It was a beautiful moment. There is power in silent prayers. We have witnessed the heartbreak the Van Deventer family are going through publicly, and our hearts bleed for them. As the community, it's not nice to see that one of our fellow South Africans has been taken away from his family," said resident Kashiefa Hassiem.

Thousands of people gathered in Pelican Park
Thousands of people gathered in Pelican Park, Cape Town on Saturday.
News24
Crowds of people gathered in support of Gerco van
More than three thousand multi-faith worshipers gathered in Pelican Park, Cape Town on Saturday to call for the release of kidnapped Gerco van Deventer.
News24

Moegammat Yaseen Holmes said he started the month of Ramadan with thoughts of the kidnapped man and hoped that his captors would release him soon.

"We took lots of videos and pictures here and posted them on social media so that his kidnappers could see that what they were doing was not right. That man has a family, his children need him, and he needs them. To live every day and know that you are at the mercy of people who have kidnapped you is devastating.

"He must be so scared. But we believe he will be released," said Holmes.

Matric pupils Naeema Sauls and Mikayla Jacobs came out in support of Van Deventer because they say it could've happened to anyone's family. 

Jacobs said: 

It's really sad that he hasn't seen his family in over five years. If I don't see or talk to my dad for a whole day, then I feel lost, so I can only imagine what his family is going through.

For Sauls, the recent case study they did in her school's history class [of the kidnapping] prompted her to gather at the event.

"We talk about it in school, and it's on social media and in the news, so we are constantly reminded. I just hope that today's event shows the kidnappers that Mr Van Deventer has support in his home country, and we want him to return safe and sound to his loved ones. He is not just another kidnapped victim. He is someone's son, father, husband and friend," Sauls added.

GOTG spokesperson Ali Sablay said the turnout at the iftar was "phenomenal".

"We catered for about 1 500 people. But as word spread about why we are here, more people turned up to show their support," he said.

Children sitting in orderly rows in blocked off st
Children sat in rows as Muslim prayers began.
News24

They had to bring in more food and ended up catering for around 3 000 people by the end of the night.

"This gathering gives the family hope, and we are all supporting the family as we call for Al-Qaeda to please release our fellow South Africans," Sablay added.

Just hours before the event began, Van Deventer's wife Shereen told News24 she was "amazed" at the pure gestures and hearts of South Africans.

"I think it is an amazing gesture of compassion that I'm so grateful for. I can only hope and pray that it will have the desired positive outcome, showing the kidnappers that there is a large community praying for my husband's release and praying they show compassion in this time of Ramadan and release my husband unconditionally," she said.

Iab Logo