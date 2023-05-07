WATCH | Three eThekwini Municipal workers rushed to hospital after wall collapses on them





Three eThekwini Municipality workers have been rushed to hospital after a wall they had been working on collapsed on them in Glenwood on Sunday.



The municipal workers were working on Hunt Road in Durban when the wall collapsed on them just before midday.

Advanced Life Support (ALS) paramedics said they were called to the scene following reports of possible electrocution.

"When we arrived, we found that while municipal workers were working on a line, the wall they were working on collapsed ... on top of them," ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrieth Jamieson said.

He added that the workers were quickly pulled free by some of their co-workers, who called emergency services.

They were stabilised on scene and were taken to a nearby hospital. Jamieson added that they sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious.

The scene was cordoned off.



