WATCH | Three suspected hijackers arrested after high-speed chase in Cape Town

Three people were arrested in Ottery, Cape Town, on Thursday after trying to escape a high-speed police chase in a hijacked SUV.



According to police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swaartbooi, a woman was robbed at gunpoint in the morning by two men and a teen, who forced her out her vehicle in Zeekoe Road, Grassy Park.

"The suspects jumped into the complainants vehicle and fled the scene in her Toyota Fortuner," Swaartbooi said.

"The vehicles tracker was activated and a high-speed chase followed when members of the Flying Squad spotted the vehicle. The driver ignored calls to stop and bumped into vehicles on the way as a result of the high-speed chase."

The officers fired numerous shots at the hijacked vehicle. The SUV was brought to a halt in Ottery.

The suspects - aged 17, 36 and 37 - were arrested.

They are expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court soon.