WATCH | Three suspected robbers killed, others arrested after shootout with Joburg cops

Three people have been killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in Johannesburg.

It is believed that they were involved in a robbery at a shopping mall on the East Rand.

Two others were wounded and another four were arrested.

Three people were killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers after allegedly committing a robbery at a Johannesburg shopping mall on Wednesday morning.

Two others are in a critical condition in hospital.

Gauteng Hawks spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale, said the shootout occurred when the multi-disciplinary law enforcement team chased after the alleged robbers at high speed.

Mogale said it was believed that the group had been involved in robberies at shopping malls and others involving courier vans, as well as serious and violent crimes.

"It is alleged that the suspects had just committed a shopping mall robbery near Carnival City, where they overpowered security guards," Mogale added.

Police were looking out for a Silver VW Touareg and a blue BMW that were allegedly involved in the robbery.

The VW Touareg was spotted on the R21 highway, travelling in a northerly direction.

Law enforcement officers' attempts to stop the vehicle were fruitless, and a high-speed chase and shootout ensued, which ended when the vehicle collided with a barrier and came to a stop.



"Three suspects in the vehicle were fatally wounded, and [two others] were taken to hospital in a critical condition for medical attention," he added.

According to Mogale, three unlicensed firearms, ammunition and cargo were recovered. The vehicle was reported stolen in Pretoria in January. One of the firearms had been reported stolen in Isipingo, KwaZulu-Natal.

The Tshwane K9 Unit spotted the second vehicle en route to Mamelodi in Pretoria.

Mogale said:

Four suspects were detained. The members took the suspects to their residences where more stock was found. Three vehicles, a BMW 1 series, a Toyota Corolla and a VW Jetta, were also seized on the scene.

They were expected to appear in court on charges of attempted murder, possession of suspected stolen property, armed robbery and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.