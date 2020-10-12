35m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Top cop Bonang Mgwenya appears in court for corruption in tender fraud case

Canny Maphanga
Deputy National Commissioner Bonang Mgwenya.
Deputy National Commissioner Bonang Mgwenya.
Frennie Shivambu, Gallo Images

Top national police officer Lieutenant-General Bonang Mgwenya appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of corruption, fraud, theft and money laundering.

This comes after her arrest during a pre-dawn raid at her house on Monday morning.

Her arrest is in connection with the supply of emergency warning equipment for the South African Police Service in 2017. 

"The contract price and exposure to the police fiscus was R191 million. However, R65 million was paid to the service provider, Instrumentation for Traffic Law Enforcement (Pty) Ltd.

"The payment of R22 million was stopped at the advanced stage of the Investigating Directorate (ID)'s probe into the matter," ID national spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala said in a statement on Monday.

She is the 13th accused in the matter.

A number of other police officials have already been arrested, including former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and former Gauteng police and deputy police commissioners.

More to follow.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Phahlane loses Labour Court appeal against dismissal from the police
Former acting national SAPS commissioner Khomotso Phahlane officially axed - reports
'Blue lights fraud' matter to go to trial in November
Read more on:
policebonang mgwenyagautengcrimefraudcorruption
Lottery
2 players bag R114k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you like to see the Springboks participate in this year’s Rugby Championship?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Absolutely! SA Rugby needs the money and the players need game time at the highest level
41% - 3696 votes
No, the players aren’t Test-ready and will take a hammering
39% - 3472 votes
Anything is better that not seeing the Boks in action in 2020
20% - 1830 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.49
(-0.04)
ZAR/GBP
21.51
(-0.07)
ZAR/EUR
19.48
(+0.07)
ZAR/AUD
11.90
(+0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.23)
Gold
1921.25
(-0.41)
Silver
24.95
(-0.91)
Platinum
882.91
(+0.14)
Brent Crude
42.57
(0.00)
Palladium
2436.52
(+0.79)
All Share
55617.24
(+0.79)
Top 40
51211.45
(+0.85)
Financial 15
10063.40
(+1.52)
Industrial 25
74976.82
(+0.49)
Resource 10
55208.06
(+1.06)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20281.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo