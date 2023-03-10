WATCH | Tribute paid to struggle hero Peter Jones, the 'last black person' to see Steve Biko alive

A public commemorative service was held for anti-apartheid activist Peter Cyril Jones at the St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on Friday.

Jones was the "last black person" to see Steve Biko alive and was arrested, tortured and detained with the liberation icon in 1977.

Among the speakers to share their memories were Dr Mamphela Ramphele, who described Jones as "very stylish", and Biko's son, Nkosinathi, who said Jones earned his right to have a provincial commemoration.

"He was the life of any party, loved his coffee and jazz music while smoking his pipe."



Ingrid Jones, the wife of late anti-apartheid activist Peter Cyril Jones, told a public commemorative service held in her husband's honour at the St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on Friday.

Jones was the "last black person" to see Steve Biko alive and was arrested, tortured and detained with the liberation icon in 1977 before he was killed.



He was also part of establishing the first branch of the Black People's Convention in the Western Cape.

Ingrid described her husband of more than 20 years as "larger than life."



"He was someone with an incredible amount of knowledge and would always have stories to tell about his struggle days. I am so grateful that the state has afforded him the opportunity to be commemorated here today.

"Everyone who has played a significant part in where we are today as a country should get the recognition and acknowledgement they deserve," she said outside church.

Members of the Azanian People's Organisation (Azapo), dressed in yellow T-shirts emblazoned with Jones' face and the words "Azapo remembers the last black person to see Biko alive", gathered outside the Cathedral.

READ | Special commemorative service planned in Cape Town for anti-apartheid activist Peter Jones

Azapo president Nelvis Qekema described Jones as a "son of the soil and one of the greatest leaders of the country".



"He died an unsung hero, there is no street or building named after him, and even the ministers in Parliament have forgotten about him even though they used him as a step ladder to get where they are today. However, Peter Jones remains in the hearts of the people who knew and worked closely with him," Qekema said.

Dr Barney Pityana, who shared a prison cell with Jones in what was then Grahamstown in 1977 when they were charged under the Terrorism Act by the apartheid government, said Jones was "very tender, very withdrawn" at that time.

Lisalee Solomons / News24

Pityana described the struggle days back then as "a golden moment of being young, gifted and black".



"Peter was not one of those who were the noisy ones, the frontline ones, the difficult ones, the forward ones ... I remember him as a worker, a doer, the one who got things done," he said.

He added that they got to know each other well during the months they were locked up together.

"Peter was determined. He was not sad or sorry ... [he was] confident that these things happened because we were winning.

"Peter never forgot who he was and the family he came from," he added.

Biko's son, Nkosinathi Biko, said he was grateful that Jones had earned his right to have a provincial commemoration.



"Peter was a handsome man and helped shape the country into what it is today; he earned his stripes. I remember from a very young age, and those of us as his political family can attest to a long relationship between the Black Consciousness Movement (BCM) and, in particular, the Anglican Church, which Peter was involved in," Nkosinathi added.

"One of the best gifts Peter gave to me as a person was at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) in 1997 was to oppose the granting of amnesty to ... those who murdered Steve Biko and also tortured Peter Jones. He should've been angry but he wasn't," Biko stressed.

Dr Mamphela Ramphele, a former BCM activist, recalled Ingrid's recent 60th birthday celebration and seeing a "very stylish" Jones.

Lisalee Solomons / News24

"Peter was a man of the people, never too much of a talker but a good listener and doer. He brought order and effectiveness to the work of Black Consciousness and the mobilisation of communities across the nation. I will remember him as a close friend and comrade," she said.



Azapo member, General George Biya, thanked Jones for the work he did during the apartheid struggle.

"We thank him for gifting us with the most important philosophy and ideology of Black Consciousness, which has helped us to try and get where we are supposed to be. As a youngster being taught politics in his home, Peter taught that the attitude of the mind is an attitude that says you are a full-blown human being and no less than any other human," Biya added.

Jones died at the age of 73 in his Pringle Bay home on 14 February. He was cremated in a private ceremony and his ashes will be scattered in the ocean.



