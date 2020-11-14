WATCH | Truck explosion leaves huge crater in Mpumalanga road

Several motorists escaped severe injuries on Thursday night following a massive explosion on the R50 between Delmas and Leandra in Mpumalanga.

According to ER24, it is understood that a truck, allegedly carrying explosive materials, caught alight and exploded shortly thereafter.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene just after 22:00 to find a crater spanning several metres in the middle of the road, with debris from the truck spread across the entire scene.

Medics assessed the motorists and truck driver on the scene and found that no one had been injured, although some were visibly shaken.

It is understood that the driver noticed flames on the trailer while he was driving. The man was able to stop the truck, exit his vehicle and warn other motorists of the impending danger.

More details surrounding this incident are not yet known, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.