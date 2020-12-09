8m ago

WATCH | Truck transporting cars in fiery accident on N1 in Joburg

Jenni Evans
Smoke from the crash on the N1.
Smoke from the crash on the N1.
Screengrab
  • A truck transporting cars crashed on the N1 near Allandale, leading to a massive fiery wreck. 
  • It is understood that the truck veered over the central barrier.
  • Authorities and paramedics were at the scene to assess how many people were injured. 

A truck transporting cars crashed on the N1 near the Allandale offramp, Johannesburg, on Wednesday, leaving a fiery, mangled wreck of vehicles. 

Johannesburg Metro Police spokesperson, Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar, said they do not have details yet of possible injuries, but they understand that the truck veered over a central barrier into oncoming traffic.

The cause of the crash was not known either, and authorities were still gathering information on the direction the truck was travelling before the horrific crash. 

In the meantime, three lanes on either side of the N1 near the Allandale and New Road off-ramps were closed to give emergency services space to work. Motorists have been advised to find an alternate route. 

 
