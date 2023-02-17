WATCH | Truck transporting petrol on trailer explodes, one person injured

One person was injured after a vehicle, which was transporting petrol on a trailer, exploded near the William Nicol Drive off-ramp in Johannesburg on Friday, emergency services said.

"A Mahindra truck pulling a trailer that was containing a small tanker of about a 1 000L got involved in an accident," said the spokesperson for the Joburg EMS, Xolile Khumalo.

Khumalo said paramedics assisted the injured person.

The spokesperson for the Johannesburg Metro Police Department, Xolani Fihla, advised motorists to exercise extreme caution and to expect heavy delays.

"The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined," Fihla said.