WATCH | Tshegofatso Pule's last moments alive show 3 minutes unaccounted for

The alleged mastermind in the murder of Tshegofatso Pule returned to court to present the CCTV footage of 4 June 2020.

The footage shows that three minutes are not accounted for between the arrival and departure of the vehicle that picked her up.

Judgment is expected on 25 March.

Tshegofatso Pule's final moments alive, captured on CCTV video footage, shows that there were three minutes unaccounted for on the night she died.



On Friday, the defence re-opened its case to present the CCTV footage, which showed that there were three minutes between the arrival and departure of the vehicle that picked up Pule on 4 June 2020, the night she was murdered.

The public gallery in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg looked on as two angles of what transpired at the gate of Ntuthuko Shoba's Roodepoort residence were presented to the court.

The footage shows Shoba and Pule emerging towards the gate at around 22:00 on that evening. The pair quickly return as the street appears to be empty. The pair who were expecting a daughter, very soon emerged again at around 22:06 and stand on the sidewalk as a silver grey Jeep pulls up to the residence.

The court had already heard that Pule's convicted killer, Muzikayise Malephane, drove that Jeep. The footage also shows Pule approaching the vehicle while Shoba stands a few feet back on his phone.

Pule leans forward a bit and peeks into the vehicle and it appears that she is engaging the driver of the vehicle. Malephane previously testified that Pule was hesitant to enter the vehicle.

Before the public gallery could even see Pule climbing into the vehicle, the footage jumps from 22:06 to 22:09 where Shoba is seen entering the gate as the Jeep drives off.

Shoba had previously testified that he could not have been outside for three minutes. However, the footage showed that he only entered the gate to return to his home at 22:09.

Advocate Norman Makhubela, on behalf of Shoba, questioned the "reliability of the mechanism".

"There are other inferences that can be drawn about the health of this mechanism. It may be faulty," Makhubela argued about the CCTV footage.

The footage played in court left several members of Pule's family emotional. Some of her loved ones left the court and wailed in the corridors after seeing the visual presentation of her final moments alive.

Pule's uncle, Tumisang Katake, told News24 that the live footage was "totally different" from what they had read on paper, thus sparking different emotions.

He said:

I do not blame my aunt for acting the way she did. She is hurt. That footage is sparking bad emotions because it is very hurting. I am not going to lie to you.

Katake added that Pule being escorted to the car by the very same man who claimed to love her did not translate in court.

"Shoba had no regard and still has no regard for our family. I was watching him. He sat and watched the video without emotion. It looked like he was watching a movie," Katake added.

Shoba is accused of plotting Pule's murder after Malephane alleged that he carried out the crime on his instruction.

Shoba faces a charge of murder, alternatively conspiracy to commit murder, and one count of defeating the ends of justice.

He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The matter returns to court on 25 March for judgment.