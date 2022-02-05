1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Tshwane flooding: Trapped informal settlement residents refuse offers for help

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Large parts of Tshwane have reported incidents of flooding after heavy rain on Friday evening.
  • Eerste Fabriek informal settlement in Mamelodi has been affected the worst.
  • However, residents who have been trapped by the floods have refused to allow authorities to rescue them.

Around 60 residents from Eerste Fabriek informal settlement in Mamelodi who were trapped on the roofs of their shacks after heavy flooding have refused to allow authorities to rescue them.

Several areas around the city became flooded after heavy rain hit Tshwane on Friday evening.

Tshwane's Emergency Medical Services spokesperson, Charles Mabaso, told News24 that multiple flooding incidents were reported, including in Centurion, near to the Hennops River and Mamelodi.

One of the most affected areas is Eerste Fabriek, which is situated along the banks of a river that flows through Mamelodi.

The informal settlement is notorious for flooding. On 9 December 2019, floods destroyed more than 700 shacks in Eerste Fabriek and displaced about 1 300 people.

WATCH | At least 700 shacks destroyed by floods in Mamelodi informal settlement

And the latest flooding in Tshwane didn't spare the informal settlement either.

Mabaso told News24 that several shacks became submerged in water and as a result, several people were displaced.

Flooding, Eerste Fabriek, Mamelodi.
Flooding in Eerste Fabriek in Mamelodi.

He added that around 60 people had climbed onto their roofs to escape the flooding.

However, those trapped by the floods in the informal settlement have refused to be rescued, according to Mabaso.

Mabaso said that the South African Police Services attempted to evacuate the trapped people by helicopter, but their help was refused.

Later, Tshwane EMS divers were sent to save the stranded residents, but they too were turned away.

Mabaso added that the City was negotiating with the residents to have them evacuated and moved to temporary shelters.

READ | Gauteng floods: Two bags of clothes and birth certificates is all one family could salvage

There have been no reported cases of missing persons or injuries so far.

Mabaso said their teams were on the ground and that the Tshwane disaster centre had been activated at level three.

Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams said that the EMS department was spread out across Tshwane since the early hours of Saturday morning to respond to the flooding.

"Under the leadership of MMC Grandi Theunissen, the department has been coordinating rescue and evacuation efforts. This can involve assisting residents who have had their cars trapped, helping people escape flooded homes or even responding to incidents where trees have collapsed," Williams said.

Flooding, Eerste Fabriek, Mamelodi.
Flooding in Eerste Fabriek in Mamelodi.
Flooding, Eerste Fabriek, Mamelodi.
Flooding in Eerste Fabriek in Mamelodi.

Williams added that Tshwane mayoral committee member for human settlements Abel Tau and social development mayoral committee member Peggy de Bruin were also on the ground, engaging with the community to see where services could be offered, including temporary accommodation and social relief to those affected.

While Eerste Fabriek appears to be the most affected, flooding reports have also come through from Waverly and Centurion.

Mabaso said that Centurion Lake Hotel had also been affected by the floods. In the 2019 floods, guests and staff were evacuated from the hotel after the parking lot and reception became flooded.

Meanwhile, the fire and emergency management services in the City of Ekurhuleni rescued four people who were trapped in a flooded vehicle in Old Pretoria Road in the Olifantsfontein industrial area.

Ekurhuleni EMS spokesperson William Ntladi said they were not injured.

"Secondary to that, on Midstream Ridge Drive, a search of sedan occupants is under way. SAPS' water wing and rescuers from Olifantsfontein fire station are busy conducting a search of possible three occupants of a sedan who are currently missing," Ntladi added.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eerste fabriektshwanemamelodifloodingfloods
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Are you happy that government has announced an end to rotational learning in schools?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's long overdue
86% - 1423 votes
No, I'm concerned it will lead to another wave
14% - 226 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.46
-1.4%
Rand - Pound
20.93
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.70
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.93
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,807.95
0.0%
Silver
22.52
0.0%
Palladium
2,288.50
0.0%
Platinum
1,027.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
93.27
+2.3%
Top 40
68,679
+0.3%
All Share
75,206
+0.3%
Resource 10
75,693
+1.5%
Industrial 25
93,597
-0.3%
Financial 15
15,480
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo