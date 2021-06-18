WATCH | Two cops attacked for trying to break up rowdy street bash in Makhanda

Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga said the incident painted a picture of a community that did not respect the law.

The officers were trying to break up a crowd dancing around a music system in the middle of a street, obstructing traffic.

A woman and a man have been arrested for assault and malicious damage to property.

Two police officers were attacked by angry party-goers after trying to break up a street bash in Makhanda on Monday.



The scuffle was caught on cellphone video footage doing the rounds on social media.

The footage shows angry people taking turns pulling a police officer and throwing stones in his face.

Stones can also be seen hitting the windows of a marked police vehicle.

The crowd can be seen trying to prevent the officer from leaving before he manages to free himself and get into the vehicle.

Eastern Cape police provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga condemned the incident, saying it painted a picture of a community that disrespected the law.

A woman, 35, and a man, 28, have been arrested for assaulting police and malicious damage to property.

Ntshinga said more arrests were imminent, adding:

An attack on our police officers is an indirect attack on the rule of law and government. We are going to deal decisively with disruptive criminal elements who consistently launch an onslaught on innocent officers. Our members will continue fighting crime undeterred and nobody will stop them from carrying out this mandate.

Ntshinga said the incident was disgraceful and disappointing.

She said the South African Police Service members were patrolling D Street at Fingo Village near a local tavern when they noticed a group of people dancing in the middle of the road and around a loudspeaker blaring music.

The group were also carrying and drinking liquor from open bottles in public, Ntshinga added.

She said as the police stopped to warn them against blocking the road and for drinking in public, they were met with insults and physical attacks, while being harassed to leave the group alone.

"The unruly members of the community further obstructed the police from carrying out their duty to ensure peace and order in the area by even attacking them when returning to the vehicle in which the police were driving," added Ntshinga.

She further said the group shoved police officers, while others hurled stones at the police vehicle and damaged it.

The two police officers called for reinforcement which led to the arrest of the two suspects, added Ntshinga.