WATCH | Two killed in 'ambush' near taxi rank in KwaZulu-Natal

Kaveel Singh
  • One of two people killed in a taxi related incident in KwaDukuza, north of Durban has been described as a peaceful, innocent person.
  • He was killed after an ambush and shootout broke out near the local taxi rank.
  • Police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder.

Two people have been killed following a shootout in KwaDukuza, north of Durban on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the incident, on Balcomb Street near a taxi rank, saw a man who was driving his car "allegedly ambushed by several suspects, armed with rifles".

"A shootout occurred between the suspects and the victim, fatally wounding one of the alleged suspects, who had been in possession of an AK-47 rifle, which was recovered at the scene."

"Another two rifles were recovered at the scene by police and the suspects fled the scene, leaving behind the getaway vehicle."

"A male victim was also struck with a bullet as he drove by during the shooting incident. He was later declared deceased in hospital."

Gwala said police were investigating a case of murder and attempted murder.

READ | Three 'hitmen' killed in taxi violence after shootout with police

IPSS medical rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said the incident was believed to be taxi related.

"On arrival, paramedics established that a taxi-related shooting had occurred and one association member had sustained fatal injuries. A second person, a member of [the] public in his driveway, was unfortunately struck by a stray bullet resulting in critical injuries.

"Advanced life support interventions were initiated on the man and he was transported to hospital, where he later passed away."

In a video sent to News24, bystanders recorded some of the incident where gunfire can be heard near the taxi rank.

The footage also shows people running for cover, while men with guns flee the scene. Another group of men, believed to be private security guards, are seen giving chase.

Peaceful

Speaking to News24 on condition of anonymity, a resident in the area said they were taken aback by the violence.

"We do get taxi incidents now and then, but this was hectic. It was like the wild west. It was complete chaos."

The resident said the community mourned the loss of their neighbour.

"He was a good person who came from a wonderful, honest family. They own a shoe shop here and are some of the kindest, most humble people you will meet. They have been in the town for decades and have always been peaceful people. We are shocked that this happened. It is a tragedy."

