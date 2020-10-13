1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Two treated for smoke inhalation after Cape Gate hospital catches fire

Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cape Gate Hospital engulfed in flames (Supplied by City's Fire and Rescue)
Cape Gate Hospital engulfed in flames (Supplied by City's Fire and Rescue)

Two people have been treated for smoke inhalation after Cape Gate Hospital situated in Brackenfell caught fire on Monday evening.

According to the City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue department, they received an emergency call at approximately 20:00.

Firefighters from Kraaifontein, Durbanville, Brackenfell and Bellville were on scene, Fire and Rescue's spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said.

He said that the first floor of the section of the hospital has been evacuated.

"At this stage, two persons were treated for smoke inhalation, and no other injuries were reported," said Carelse

hospital fire
Cape Gate Hospital engulfed in flames (Supplied by City's Fire and Rescue)
fire
Cape Gate Hospital engulfed in flames (Supplied by City's Fire and Rescue)
fire
Cape Gate Hospital engulfed in flames (Supplied by City's Fire and Rescue)
fire
Cape Gate Hospital engulfed in flames (Supplied by City's Fire and Rescue)


He said that a Fire Safety Inspector has been requested to ascertain the cause of the fire. 

"The flames that [were] visible in the videos that are doing the rounds [on social media] were in fact two water tanks at the side of the building that was also burning," he added.

"Initial reports suggests that it was the store room area on the first floor and two water tanks outside the building that were burning."

The fire was extinguished just after 22:00 and crews managed to clear the smoke logged areas.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Two men die in shack fire in Cape Town
WATCH | Building in Joburg CBD goes up in flames
WATCH | Fire breaks out at Cape Town recycling plant
Read more on:
cape townfires
Lottery
2 players bag R114k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you like to see the Springboks participate in this year’s Rugby Championship?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Absolutely! SA Rugby needs the money and the players need game time at the highest level
41% - 3824 votes
No, the players aren’t Test-ready and will take a hammering
39% - 3600 votes
Anything is better that not seeing the Boks in action in 2020
20% - 1892 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.50
(-0.19)
ZAR/GBP
21.55
(+0.01)
ZAR/EUR
19.49
(-0.02)
ZAR/AUD
11.87
(+0.18)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.09)
Gold
1915.94
(-0.45)
Silver
24.93
(-0.83)
Platinum
873.00
(-0.19)
Brent Crude
41.72
(-2.64)
Palladium
2398.00
(+0.57)
All Share
55552.35
(+0.67)
Top 40
51158.56
(+0.74)
Financial 15
10049.31
(+1.38)
Industrial 25
75278.51
(+0.90)
Resource 10
54826.79
(+0.36)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20281.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo