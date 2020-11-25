1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Two trucks set alight on N12 near Daveyton, freeway closed

Riaan Grobler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
One of the trucks set alight on the N12.
One of the trucks set alight on the N12.
Twitter/@RiotAndAttackSA

The spate of attacks on trucks continued on Wednesday morning when two trucks were set alight on the N12 highway near Daveyton in Ekurhuleni.

According to Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng, both directions of the N12 have been closed since 05:30 and police were on the scene to investigate. Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes.

Pictures of the burning trucks have been circulating on Twitter.

Mary Phadi, president of the Truckers Association of South Africa, confirmed the incident. According to Phadi, no one was injured.

She told News24 the attacks stem from unhappiness about the employment of drivers from other countries. 

On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned the violence and vandalism that is affecting the road freight industry.

News24 previously reported that five trucks were set alight on the R59 between Parys and Sasolburg just before 21:00 on Saturday. Last week, nine trucks with trailers were torched in Heidelberg. On Tuesday morning, two truck drivers narrowly escaped infernos when their trucks were allegedly petrol bombed in Mpumalanga.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele confirmed this morning's incident, saying he was still obtaining specifics.

More to follow.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgtraffic
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
8% - 921 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
14% - 1737 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
78% - 9569 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct 2020

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
view
ZAR/USD
15.15
(+0.13)
ZAR/GBP
20.22
(+0.34)
ZAR/EUR
18.04
(+0.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.13
(+0.47)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.10)
Gold
1813.47
(+0.25)
Silver
23.41
(+0.64)
Platinum
966.00
(+0.89)
Brent Crude
47.84
(+3.78)
Palladium
2334.00
(+0.34)
All Share
57766.28
(+0.01)
Top 40
53010.18
(-0.07)
Financial 15
11580.06
(-0.81)
Industrial 25
80114.44
(-0.01)
Resource 10
52710.63
(+0.27)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches...

18 Nov

FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches with Lewis Hamilton
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20330.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo