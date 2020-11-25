WATCH | Two trucks set alight on N12 near Daveyton, freeway closed

The spate of attacks on trucks continued on Wednesday morning when two trucks were set alight on the N12 highway near Daveyton in Ekurhuleni.

According to Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng, both directions of the N12 have been closed since 05:30 and police were on the scene to investigate. Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes.

Pictures of the burning trucks have been circulating on Twitter.

Mary Phadi, president of the Truckers Association of South Africa, confirmed the incident. According to Phadi, no one was injured.

She told News24 the attacks stem from unhappiness about the employment of drivers from other countries.

N12 before Ntwatwa offramp (Benoni) 2 trucks are burning, one in each direction. Police are on scene. Advise caution when approaching area. pic.twitter.com/EvcvaLxpCh — RIOT & ATTACK info South Africa (@RiotAndAttackSA) November 25, 2020

On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned the violence and vandalism that is affecting the road freight industry.

News24 previously reported that five trucks were set alight on the R59 between Parys and Sasolburg just before 21:00 on Saturday. Last week, nine trucks with trailers were torched in Heidelberg. On Tuesday morning, two truck drivers narrowly escaped infernos when their trucks were allegedly petrol bombed in Mpumalanga.

N12 near Daveyton; Trucks set on fire... pic.twitter.com/7jscILv1Gw — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) November 25, 2020

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele confirmed this morning's incident, saying he was still obtaining specifics.

