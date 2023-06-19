WATCH | Two Tshwane metro officers allegedly accost AfriForum official in court

Three metro police officers accused of corruption appeared in court last week.

AfriForum's Private Prosecution Unit acted as a watching brief.

Two of the officers allegedly accosted the unit's spokesperson as they left the courtroom.

Two of the three corruption-accused officers of the Tshwane Metro Police Department allegedly accosted a member of AfriForum's Private Prosecution Unit following a court appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.

Johnson Lebombo, Aubrey Phalane and Makgoba Raboshacia briefly appeared in court on Thursday.

They are charged in relation to an incident in September 2022. The trio pulled over a motorist, who was with his girlfriend and their 10-year-old daughter, and accused him of speeding.

They then allegedly disarmed him of his personal firearm. He was threatened with arrest and forced to withdraw cash from an ATM at a petrol station in Rigel Avenue in Pretoria.

After withdrawing the money, the motorist was allegedly forced into the back of the police van and driven to a desolate area, where he handed over the R4 000 he had withdrawn.

He was also reportedly robbed of a further R1 000, which was in his wallet.

READ | Overwhelming evidence: City of Tshwane wants Hawks to probe former mayor Murunwa Makwarela for fraud

Following the court appearance, the spokesperson for AfriForum's Private Prosecution Unit, Barry Bateman, recorded Lebombo and Phalane as they exited the courtroom.

The unit said in a statement that there was an altercation where the police officers attempted to take the phone, manhandled Bateman and threatened him with arrest.

In a short video clip, one of the metro officers can be seen pointing at Bateman and saying: "You are starting".

He is heard responding: "What you going to do?"

Another officer then appears to try to grab Bateman's phone, at which point the recording stops.

Bateman said:

The conduct of the officers is unsurprising. If this is the conduct of accused policemen, just imagine the bravado of police officers when they are in uniform, armed and driving with blue lights.

The unit was in court as a watching brief for the City of Tshwane, who are monitoring several high-profile cases against metro officers.

According to the unit, Lebombo, Phalane and Raboshacia also face five other corruption-related cases currently before court and are under investigation for several other alleged incidents.

"Despite this, they remain on duty as serving Tshwane Metro Police Department officers."

Bateman said he would not be laying charges.

News24 has reached out to the City for comment.

The three men are expected back in court on 18 July.