WATCH | UCT students shut down campus in protest over financial exclusion

University of Cape Town (UCT) students joined the fight against financial exclusion by shutting down the campus on Friday in a bid to address the issue.



Disgruntled students gathered at the campus and crammed into the Kramer Law Building.

They sang struggle songs as they waited for feedback from the university's management.

On Thursday, students held a mass meeting to discuss an array of issues that were plaguing them and there, it was decided that they should embark on protest action.

Student representative council president Declan Dyer told News24 that, if their demands were not met, all classes would grind to a halt when the academic year resumed.

"We hope the university takes note on the extent of how these issues affect students and the interest of students. The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has not finalised the arrangements in respect of the allowances for 2021. It cannot be that students and institutions still do not have clarity on the funding and allowance for the year."

Dyer added that the students would make their voices heard.



"When we use force, we respond to a system that uses force on us," he added.

According to Dyer, about 2 500 students face financial exclusion. They have a combined debt of more than R115 million at the university.

Following Thursday evening's mass meeting at UCT, students began demonstrating in Main Road, close to the lower campus, blocking vehicles and forcing motorists to take alternate routes.

Students are demanding: That students be allowed to register and student debt to be scrapped. NSFAS issues must be resolved urgently. UCT Council to pressure Government to fund all students. Higher Education minister Blade Nzimande's resignation.

The SRC said the protest was expected to last until the students' demands were met.

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola, however, told News24 the university had about 1 655 students who had historic debt amounting to about R88 million

"UCT, like all other universities, is awaiting NSFAS funding decisions for 2021 applicants. NSFAS handles all funding applications and these are outside the control of the universities.

"The pending NSFAS outcomes do not necessarily prohibit students from registering for the 2021 academic year. UCT does not charge any registration fee. Students can register without having to make any payment, including the minimum initial payment."

The demonstration at UCT follows similar protest action in Johannesburg where Wits University students also took to the streets.

On Wednesday, students blocked off Empire Road in Johannesburg.

They want the university to allow them to register for the 2021 academic year, regardless of the amount they owe in historical debt.

Cabinet announced on Thursday that it had approved additional NSFAS funding for students.



The government is set to spend R42.1 billion on NSFAS this year - an increase of nearly R7 billion from in 2020 . It is already more than the R32 billion from the year before.

NSFAS funded 700 000 students last year.

The SA Students' Congress (Sasco) acting provincial secretary, Ongezwa Thimbo, said: "We are very infuriated by the way government is treating students and no institution of higher learning should continue until these issues at universities are resolved.

"It's been a decade since we have been fighting. We feel that the money will not be enough … to cater for first-year students. And what about the debt [we] still must pay?"

