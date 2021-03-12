43m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | UCT students shut down campus in protest over financial exclusion

Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • University of Cape Town students are holding mass demonstrations on campus grounds.
  • Students are demanding that the university allow them to register for the 2021 academic year, regardless of their outstanding debt.
  • The government is expected to spend R42.1 billion on NSFAS in 2021 - an increase of nearly R7 billion from the previous year.


University of Cape Town (UCT) students joined the fight against financial exclusion by shutting down the campus on Friday in a bid to address the issue.

Disgruntled students gathered at the campus and crammed into the Kramer Law Building.

They sang struggle songs as they waited for feedback from the university's management. 

On Thursday, students held a mass meeting to discuss an array of issues that were plaguing them and there, it was decided that they should embark on protest action.

READ | Student funding a national crisis, says Wits Vice-Chancellor in wake of protests over fees

Student representative council president Declan Dyer told News24 that, if their demands were not met, all classes would grind to a halt when the academic year resumed.

"We hope the university takes note on the extent of how these issues affect students and the interest of students. The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has not finalised the arrangements in respect of the allowances for 2021. It cannot be that students and institutions still do not have clarity on the funding and allowance for the year."

UCT SRC holds mass meeting to discuss possible shu
UCT SRC holds mass meeting to discuss possible shut down

Dyer added that the students would make their voices heard.

"When we use force, we respond to a system that uses force on us," he added.

According to Dyer, about 2 500 students face financial exclusion. They have a combined debt of more than R115 million at the university.

Following Thursday evening's mass meeting at UCT, students began demonstrating in Main Road, close to the lower campus, blocking vehicles and forcing motorists to take alternate routes.

The SRC said the protest was expected to last until the students' demands were met.
Students are demanding:

That students be allowed to register and student debt to be scrapped.

NSFAS issues must be resolved urgently.

UCT Council to pressure Government to fund all students.

Higher Education minister Blade Nzimande's resignation.

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola, however, told News24 the university had about 1 655 students who had historic debt amounting to about R88 million

"UCT, like all other universities, is awaiting NSFAS funding decisions for 2021 applicants. NSFAS handles all funding applications and these are outside the control of the universities.

"The pending NSFAS outcomes do not necessarily prohibit students from registering for the 2021 academic year. UCT does not charge any registration fee. Students can register without having to make any payment, including the minimum initial payment."

READ | Varsities could be shut down if Nzimande fails to meet student demands

The demonstration at UCT follows similar protest action in Johannesburg where Wits University students also took to the streets.

On Wednesday, students blocked off Empire Road in Johannesburg.

They want the university to allow them to register for the 2021 academic year, regardless of the amount they owe in historical debt.

Cabinet announced on Thursday that it had approved additional NSFAS funding for students.

The government is set to spend R42.1 billion on NSFAS this year - an increase of nearly R7 billion from in 2020 . It is already more than the R32 billion from the year before.

NSFAS funded 700 000 students last year.

— Team News24 (@TeamNews24) March 12, 2021



The SA Students' Congress (Sasco) acting provincial secretary, Ongezwa Thimbo, said: "We are very infuriated by the way government is treating students and no institution of higher learning should continue until these issues at universities are resolved.

"It's been a decade since we have been fighting. We feel that the money will not be enough … to cater for first-year students. And what about the debt [we] still must pay?"


Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uctuniversity of cape towncape townwestern capeprotestseducationfees must fall
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 5249 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 3447 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 4974 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.93
(-0.86)
ZAR/GBP
20.74
(-0.11)
ZAR/EUR
17.81
(-0.35)
ZAR/AUD
11.57
(-0.31)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.34)
Gold
1705.06
(-1.02)
Silver
25.56
(-1.92)
Platinum
1189.00
(-0.79)
Brent Crude
69.56
(+2.55)
Palladium
2353.50
(+0.90)
All Share
67756.10
(-1.48)
Top 40
62141.99
(-1.65)
Financial 15
12936.87
(-0.20)
Industrial 25
86789.48
(-2.41)
Resource 10
69485.54
(-1.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university
FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo