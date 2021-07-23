WATCH | #UnrestSA: Alleged instigator Sibusiso Mavuso back in court

A man charged with inciting public violence made his second appearance in court.

Sibusiso Mavuso was arrested on 16 July for an alleged incident at the Westonaria Pick n Pay.

He is expected to apply for bail on 26 July.

Sibusiso Mavuso vehemently shook his head in the dock of the Westonaria Magistrate's Court as his case for allegedly inciting public violence during the civil unrest was again postponed.



Mavuso made a brief second appearance in court on Friday.

He is charged with inciting public violence during the wave of civil unrest, which swept through KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last week.

His bail application was postponed due to the unavailability of the magistrate presiding over the matter.

"He was arrested for an incident that allegedly happened at the Westonaria Pick n Pay. As investigations were ongoing, more was revealed through what he posted on social media that we, as the State, alleged that he contributed to incitement to commit public violence," said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

The 37-year-old was arrested on 16 July.

He is the fourth person to appear in court on allegations of inciting public violence.

This week, the four accused appeared in various courts in Gauteng.

Mavuso made his first appearance in court on Monday.

On the same day, Bruce Nimmerhoudt, a mayoral candidate for the Patriotic Alliance in the West Rand municipality, appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on similar charges.

Former Ukhozi FM DJ, Ngizwe Mchunu, and ANC ward councillor, Clarence Tabane, also appeared this week - in separate courts.

Mavuso will be back in court on 26 July, where he is expected to apply for bail.