WATCH | #UnrestSA: Capetonians spread love and hope to violence-torn provinces

The Western Cape is on edge amid fears that unrest may spread further than the two provinces.

Seven Capetonians carried a message of hope up Table Mountain to empathise with people in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng who have had their lives upended by the unrest there.

The message "We love you SA" was printed on to a massive banner as a show of solidarity with people reeling from the past week's events.

The 50m square banner was the brainchild of Dylan Joseph, and the hikers set off at 04:00 on Thursday to display it.

The banner also contained an image of a heart and a copy of a giant South African flag.

"I have friends and family there and felt helpless, because there was not much I could do from here," said Joseph.

"I wanted to send a message, to let them know we feel their pain.

News24 Supplied

"I wanted to do something visual, which is where the idea of the big heart came from. Nelson Mandela united all races in South Africa, and it's about time we realised our power."



The banner took four hours to print and was a heavy load to drag to the top of the mountain.

They chose the Kloof Corner Ridge – one the more challenging routes on the mountain face – to ascend.

"It's pretty hectic. It was a mission to get the banner up," he said.

But once on top, the group enjoyed breakfast and watched the sunrise.

"We had fun. And we realised that we're not helpless. We can send a message," he said.

Sporadic road blockades began in parts of KwaZulu-Natal last Friday and quickly escalated to truck burnings.

By Monday, many shops and malls were looted.

On Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said at least 95 people had died in the chaos.

