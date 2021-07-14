WATCH | #UnrestSA: Residents, students turn out 'in their numbers' to clean KwaZulu-Natal streets

Residents and students in KZN are cleaning up the streets.

A civic leader in KwaMashu says he decided to mobilise residents.

Students spent Wednesday cleaning the rubble in the streets.

Mop-up operations have begun in parts of KwaZulu-Natal following looting and unrest, with residents and students cleaning up the streets.



Nkosikhona Mpungose, a civic leader and community development activist in KwaMashu, said he decided to mobilise community members.

"With the looting and violence that I have experienced, and seeing people suffer in the process, I had to mobilise people under the banner #OperationCleanUpKwaMashu #ReBuildOurCommunities. I had to put sense to their minds to wake up and start rebuilding if we want to see a change in our lifetime."

He said he was urging people to assist, so the country can return to normal.

"With all the looting, it does not give hope to the community. I called on the young people to join and rebuild our community and help me with the clean-up. People came out in their numbers to help us."

Authorities have, over the last few days, been trying to quell the ongoing violence in Gauteng and Kwazulu-Natal.

There has been ongoing unrest in the two provinces since the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.

As a result, many businesses and establishments have been looted and gutted.

Students spent the better part of Wednesday cleaning the rubble in the streets.

Students from our Colonial Mutual & Poynton House buildings in Ethekwini have united to clean up the streets of Durban. We salute you for this noble effort. ??????#cleanupSA pic.twitter.com/bZnVker6bL — South Point (@staysouthpoint) July 14, 2021

Gabriella Thomas, who stays in Brackenhill Road, close to Watercrest Mall, said she was forced to leave her home due to the violence.

"Just to see the devastation was horrific. We managed to get 230 volunteers, and we came together and started cleaning in our community. It was heart-wrenching to see the devastation. The number of people that came out showed we should rebuild and get back to normal."