WATCH | Vereeniging businessman allegedly kidnapped outside his store

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
  • The owner of Fred's Hardware in Vereeniging was allegedly abducted by four unknown men.
  • The video footage believed to be of the incident shows how the victim was abducted.
  • The police reserved their comments as they do not want to put victim's life in danger.

A hardware store owner in Vereeniging was allegedly abducted on Thursday morning.

Video footage shows the owner of Fred's Hardware in De Deur Estates allegedly being kidnapped outside his store by four suspects, including the driver.

In the 53-minute-long video believed, the victim is seen climbing out of his white bakkie and standing outside his shop at 07:33.

The parking lot was empty at the time, and the victim's car was the only one there.

Just outside the parking lot, two suspects - one in a blue jacket, black pants and cap and the other in an cream jacket, powder blue jeans and a cap - can be seen approaching the victim.

A few moments later, a bakkie, allegedly displaying a false number plate (FT00BC GP), pulls up.

Another man, presumed to be one of the suspects' accomplices, is seen climbing out of the passenger seat and assisting the other two suspects in bundling the victim into the vehicle.

The victim can be seen in the footage looking bewildered as he raises his hands to surrender.

They force the victim onto the backseat, while the one suspect wearing the powder blue jeans makes his way to the passenger seat.

On the other opposite passenger seat, the suspect with the blue jacket climbs in.

The bakkie then takes off with the victim.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe, the police could not comment on an active kidnapping case as it would jeopardise the victim's life.

The victim's brother said he was not ready to make any statement as the family was waiting for the police to get involved.

