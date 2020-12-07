WATCH | 'Was it worth the risk of catching Covid? I must say yes' - matric at Ballito Rage party

"Was it worth the risk of catching Covid (sic)? I must say yes."

This is a comment from an attendee of the Ballito Rage Festival for matriculants, which took place in KwaZulu-Natal from 27 November to 4 December, posted on Instagram.

Another boasted of getting "drunk as a skunk".

While pictures on Ballito Rage's Instagram page show attendees wearing face masks, others who tagged themselves at the event can be seen posing without masks and disregarding social distancing directives.

On Monday, upcoming Rage Festival events were postponed until further notice, following a Covid-19 outbreak linked to the Ballito event.

The Joburg Rage was scheduled for 12 and 13 December, the Plett Rage for 29 January to 6 February, and the event in Jeffreys Bay from 15 to 22 December.

But, according to Darren Sandras, a spokesperson for the event organisers, "all further Rage Festival events are postponed as we consult further with the relevant officials and stakeholders".

He said more details would be shared as they became available.

On Sunday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize urged attendees of the Ballito Rage to get tested for Covid-19 and self-isolate after attendees and staff tested positive.

